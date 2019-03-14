Daily News - March 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, Game 69 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-51) will continue their three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (31-38) on Thursday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Magic 107-93 on March 3. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsMagic Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold continue their three-game roadie on Thursday night in Orlando when they take on the Magic. Tipoff from the Amway Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers travel to Orlando after dropping their latest game, 106-99, to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite the loss, the Cavs played their opponents tough after being shorthanded.

During Tuesday's game, Cleveland's defense played well and was able to force 22 turnovers which they converted into 21 points. It was their fourth contest forcing 20+ turnovers this season and second consecutive outing (20 vs. TOR on March 11). The Cavs’ defense has forced at least 20 turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since they did it in two straight games from 2/9/13-2/11/13. The Cavaliers also tied their season-high of 25 fast break points against the Sixers.

The Cavs also continued their hot hand from beyond the arc after connecting on 13 three-point field goals at Philadelphia and have made at least 10 threes in 14 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.9 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-16.5 and ATL-15.1). The Cavs also have the seventh-highest three-point percentage in the NBA this season at .361. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

