CavsMagic Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their three-game roadie on Thursday night in Orlando when they take on the Magic. Tipoff from the Amway Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers travel to Orlando after dropping their latest game, 106-99, to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite the loss, the Cavs played their opponents tough after being shorthanded.

During Tuesday's game, Cleveland's defense played well and was able to force 22 turnovers which they converted into 21 points. It was their fourth contest forcing 20+ turnovers this season and second consecutive outing (20 vs. TOR on March 11). The Cavs’ defense has forced at least 20 turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since they did it in two straight games from 2/9/13-2/11/13. The Cavaliers also tied their season-high of 25 fast break points against the Sixers.

The Cavs also continued their hot hand from beyond the arc after connecting on 13 three-point field goals at Philadelphia and have made at least 10 threes in 14 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.9 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-16.5 and ATL-15.1). The Cavs also have the seventh-highest three-point percentage in the NBA this season at .361.

Against Philly, Collin Sexton continued to play like a vet after he posted a game-high tying 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3FG, 35 MIN) at Philadelphia. He is the first Cavs rookie to score at least 25 points in three consecutive games since 2004. He is also the first Cavs rookie and only the fourth rookie in NBA history to score 25 points and commit zero turnovers in back-to-back games.

Cedi Osman had another rock-solid game finishing with 18 points on 4-9 (.444) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with a team-high eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes against the Sixers. He has 43 double figure scoring outings this season.

The Young Bull and the First Cedi will look to lead the charge once again on Thursday night when they do battle with an Orlando Magic squad that has lost three of their last four games, including their latest, 105-97, loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Magic currently sit one game out of the eighth and final Playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

In their game against Memphis, All-Star Nikola Vucevic was the team's top performer after tallying a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. Three other Magic players scored in double-digits on Sunday, including Terrence Ross (15), Aaron Gordon (13) and Jonathan Isaac (10).

Thursday will be the third and final time the Cavs and Magic meet this season. Both squads own one win apiece in their season series.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #12 - David Nwaba #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #14 - D.J. Augustin #10 - Evan Fournier #00 - Aaron Gordon #1 - Jonathan Isaac #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Magic) - Mo Bamba (Stress Fracture - Left Tibia, Out), Isaiah Briscoe (Torn Right Meniscus, Out), Markell Fultz (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Out), Aaron Gordon (Sore Ribs, Questionable), Timofey Mozgov (Right Knee Surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Coming into Orlando, the Cavs are 20-3 in their last 23 meetings against the Magic, which includes a 9-2 mark at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

Over the previous 23 matchups (since February 8, 2013), the Cavs have outscored the Magic by an average of 10.3 points (108.2-97.9), while dishing out 23.8 assists per contest.

When the two teams squared off earlier this month on March 3, the Cavs picked up a 107-93 victory. In the win, six Cavs players scored in double figures (Jordan Clarkson-18, Collin Sexton-17, Kevin Love-16, Cedi Osman-14, Matthew Dellavedova-11, Larry Nance Jr.-11). The Cavs’ reserves also held a 47-13 edge in bench scoring.

On Deck

Following Thursday's duel in Orlando, the Cavaliers round out their roadie on Saturday night in Dallas when they take on the Mavericks. Cleveland will then return home to tipoff a three-game homestand beginning with a meeting on Monday, March 18 with the Detroit Pistons (7:00 p.m. ET). The Wine & Gold will then take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 20 (7:00 p.m. ET) followed by a game with the L.A. Clippers on Friday, March 22 (7:30 p.m. ET).

