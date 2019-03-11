Daily News - March 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Game 67 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-50) return home for the first game of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (48-19) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio, NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Raptors 126-110 on Dec. 21, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsRaptors Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Monday night as they play host to the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Despite dropping a pair of road games to the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat this past week, Wine & Gold fans should be proud of how tough their team played away from The Q.

Against Miami, the Cavs canned a season-high 19 three-point field goals on Friday. The Cavs have now made at least 10 threes in 12 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.8 three-pointers per contest over that span, which is good for third-best in the NBA, trailing only Houston (16.5) and Atlanta (15.0).

The Wine & Gold also shot well from the charity stripe in South Beach, going .812 (13-16) from the line - their 33rd overall outing with at least a .800 clip this season (eighth-most in NBA). Since February 25, the Cavs are shooting a combined .821 (133-162) from the foul line. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Notes: Nance's injury, Love's minutes and a tough schedule

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

Independence, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The injury bug continues to bite the Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. didn't practice on Sunday due to a chest contusion he suffered in Friday's 126-110 loss to Miami. He's considered day-to-day and isn't expected to play on Monday night against Toronto.

"I've allowed myself to wonder about a healthy team," head coach Larry Drew admitted on Sunday. "And having a good stretch where I could take every guy and really implement something – having a healthy team. Having to piece things together makes it a little bit tough.

"It seems like you get a guy who's been out – you get him back and then another guy goes out." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Amico: Cavaliers have several subs with seemingly little future

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

One of the many topics in the Cavaliers’ front-office meetings at season’s end will be what to do with the players on the bench or those with expiring contracts.

The futures of David Nwaba, Marquese Chriss and Nik Stauskas are extremely cloudy. Several others will be the subject of trade talks.

Here is a quick breakdown:

Nwaba: A free agent, it is doubtful the Cavs give Nwaba another contract. They do like his tenacity on defense and everyone needs a hustling, scrappy-type in reserve. But the Cavs will look for an upgrade with a little more firepower offensively. He is averaging 6.8 points and shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers. Nwaba has spent some time on the injured list and appeared in just 35 games, something that won’t help his case to return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canton Charge pushed closer to elimination after loss to Lakeland

Author: Mike Popovich

Publication: Canton Repository

CANTON Gabe York administered one of the final daggers to the Charge’s already-slim playoff hopes on Sunday.

A clutch 32-foot 3-pointer from the former University of Arizona guard with 20.8 seconds left helped lift the Lakeland Magic to a 103-97 win over the Charge in front of 3,187 at Memorial Civic Center. Lakeland clinched the NBA G League’s Central Division the title with the win, while Canton fell six games behind Grand Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The bad news is there are just six games left.

The Magic (28-17) are one of the G League’s best 3-point shooting teams. York’s 3 was their 14th of the game. They finished 14 of 34 from behind the arc. - CLICK HERE to read full story.