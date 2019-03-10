CavsRaptors Game Preview

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Monday night as they play host to the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Despite dropping a pair of road games to the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat this past week, Wine & Gold fans should be proud of how tough their team played away from The Q.

Against Miami, the Cavs canned a season-high 19 three-point field goals on Friday. The Cavs have now made at least 10 threes in 12 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.8 three-pointers per contest over that span, which is good for third-best in the NBA, trailing only Houston (16.5) and Atlanta (15.0).

The Wine & Gold also shot well from the charity stripe in South Beach, going .812 (13-16) from the line - their 33rd overall outing with at least a .800 clip this season (eighth-most in NBA). Since February 25, the Cavs are shooting a combined .821 (133-162) from the foul line.

Rookie Collin Sexton had himself a great night in Miami after posting a game-high 27 points on 11-17 (.647) shooting, including 3-5 (.600) from three-point range to go along with a team-high tying six assists in 35 minutes. With his first triple of the night, the Young Bull moved past Kyrie Irving (73 in 2011-12) for the most threes made in a single-season by a Cavaliers rookie.

Jordan Clarkson also had a solid game off the bench, going 6-10 (.600) from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and two rebounds in 29 minutes at Miami. Clarkson also knocked down his 500th career with his first trey of the game.

As the Cavs return to their home court, they'll welcome a Raptors team that has already clinched a playoff berth. The club has won 10 of their last 13 games, which includes a seven-game winning streak from February 3-22.

In their most recent matchup, Toronto topped the New Orleans Pelicans, 127-104, on Friday night in the Big Easy. Three-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard captained his squad to the victory after posting a game-high 31 points on 14-20 shooting. Five other Raptors scored in double-digits against NOLA, including Kyle Lowry who posted a triple-double consisting of 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Serge Ibaka also had a solid night tallying a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench.

Monday's meeting between the Cavs and the Raptors will be the fourth and final time these two squads meet this season. Toronto holds a 3-0 advantage over Cleveland this campign.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Islanders (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Raptors game (7:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #17 - Jeremy Lin #14 - Danny Green #43 - Pascal Siakam #33 - Marc Gasol

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Raptors) - Kawhi Leonard (Load Management/Rest, Out), Fred VanVleet (Left Thumb Ligament, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Wine & Gold enter Monday's game with a little bit of history on their side when it comes to playing their neighbors up north. In fact, the Cavs are 12-2 in their last 14 matchups at The Q versus Toronto (regular season and playoffs).

Over that span, Cleveland is averaging 113.1 points on .509 shooting from the field (.413 3FG%), outscoring the Raptors by an average of 12.2 points per contest (113.1-100.9).

Both teams come into their upcoming meeting boasting some solid bench play this season. However, the Cavs have the edge on their opponents averaging 43.5 ppg from their reserves this season while the Raptors are averaging 34.9 ppg.

On Deck

Following Monday's duel with the Raptors, the Wine & Gold are back on the road for three games beginning with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in Philly. The Cavs will then travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday before rounding out their trip with a stop in Dallas to battle the Mavs on Saturday. The squad returns home to begin a three-game homestand on Monday, March 18 against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE