Daily News - July 20, 2018

Could Kevin Love stay with the Cavaliers beyond this season? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

James LeBeau @JLeBeau76 #heyjoecavs Any chance Cavs sign Love to another contract if the team overachieves next season and he's a big part why? If it's not a rebuilding situation, would Love want to stay?

Hey, @JLeBeau76: They didn't ask me, but, I'm OK with the Cavs' decision to try and stay competitive. I think there is real risk to total rebuilds -- as in, small-market teams like the Cavs can go into them and never come out. I think they earned the right to shoot for the playoffs with this mix of younger players and four players with rings (Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, and Channing Frye). If it doesn't work, they can always trade away Love and Kyle Korver and maybe George Hill or Smith by the trade deadline. In this scenario, they could still sink to the bottom 10 in the NBA and hold onto their No. 1 pick for next season. To your specific question, that's the one part of this that is hard to determine. Love is an All-Star, and as the Cavs like to say, it's hard to get equal value back in a trade for one of those. Obviously, there isn't a great market for Love now. It's widely assumed Love, 29, will not exercise his $25.6 million option next summer. Maybe those assumptions are wrong, or, perhaps, Love has indicated to Cavs' management that he is intrigued by being the No. 1 scoring option for a couple years? He's been the second or third option in Cleveland for the last four seasons, and last year averaged 17.6 ppg. Otherwise, Love is the one sticking point on this whole tank/no tank debate. The Cavs can't have him walk next summer for nothing, especially if they fail to make the playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Frye Back in the Fold

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

This is not a name-dropping thing, but it’s a story that goes with the job.

When the Cavaliers were returning home from Toronto after winning the East in 2016 and everyone and everything was going through airport security – including having to put the Eastern Conference Championship trophy into a grey bin and on the conveyor belt – you couldn’t help but notice how the team gravitated to Channing Frye, having just gone 2-for-3 from three-point range in the deciding Game 6; 14-of-24 from deep in the series.

As we passed through security, I said to an unnamed former member of the Cavs front office: “Channing was the perfect pick-up” at the trade deadline. He agreed.

The unnamed brass was not. He said Channing “brought something that this team badly needed: joy” – going on to explain how Frye had emerged from a Playoff drought in Phoenix and Orlando, not to mention missing the entire 2012-13 season with a heart issue, the then-10-year vet arrived here and showed Cleveland’s current guys just how good they’ve got it. (Albeit in Channing Frye’s goofy way.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.