Frye Back in the Fold

This is not a name-dropping thing, but it’s a story that goes with the job.

When the Cavaliers were returning home from Toronto after winning the East in 2016 and everyone and everything was going through airport security – including having to put the Eastern Conference Championship trophy into a grey bin and on the conveyor belt – you couldn’t help but notice how the team gravitated to Channing Frye, having just gone 2-for-3 from three-point range in the deciding Game 6; 14-of-24 from deep in the series.

As we passed through security, I said to an unnamed former member of the Cavs front office: “Channing was the perfect pick-up” at the trade deadline. He agreed.

I was thinking of his 2-of-3 shooting in Game 6; 14-of-24 in the series.

The unnamed brass was not. He said Channing “brought something that this team badly needed: joy” – going on to explain how Frye had emerged from a Playoff drought in Phoenix and Orlando, not to mention missing the entire 2012-13 season with a heart issue, the then-10-year vet arrived here and showed Cleveland’s current guys just how good they’ve got it. (Albeit in Channing Frye’s goofy way.)

On July 19, the Wine & Gold brought Frye back into the fold – inking him to a free agent deal less than six months after trading him to the Lakers as part of the deal that sent Isaiah Thomas to L.A. and returned Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, Jr. to Cleveland.

The situation in his return is vastly different than the one when he arrived, coming in a three-way trade that sent Anderson Varejao to Portland and Jared Cunningham and a pick to Orlando. But you can still believe he’ll bring that joy.

Frye was traded for a fan favorite, then became a fan favorite.

It didn’t take him long, either. After an uneventful debut against Detroit, Frye came off the bench to notch 15 points in a home win over Charlotte, going 4-for-8 off the bench.

CAVS SIGN CHANNING FRYE Member of Cavs' 2016 title team returns to Cleveland.

Frye was a big part of the Cavaliers’ two postseason runs in 2016 and ’17, averaging 7.0 points on 56 percent shooting from the floor, 54 percent from long-range. His .541 three-point percentage is the highest in Cavaliers Playoff history – quite a feat on a franchise that boasts Numeral 25 (Mark Price) in the rafters.

Frye won’t be the final piece on a Finals squad when he returns to Cleveland this offseason. He won’t be fighting other veterans for minutes – although he’ll still see plenty of floor time. And as the roster is currently constituted, he’ll be right back into the rotation he left back in February – spelling Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, while mentoring young bigs, Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic.

Signing Frye during this particular offseason is about more than basketball.

The 8th overall pick of the 2005 Draft is the consummate professional and the ideal teammate. And on top of that – and you’d know if you’ve ever listened to the “Road Trippin’” podcast or follow him on Snapchat – he’s also a hilarious individual. (And not “athlete funny” – guys that get laughs just because they’re athletes. Channing Frye would be a hilarious accountant.)

The Wine & Gold didn’t make major waves signing an old friend. Not after Toronto and San Antonio just pulled off the deal of the summer. But Cavalier fans – and his familiar coaches and teammates – completely understand and appreciate the subtle roster move.

And it’ll be great to see that big, broad smile on his face when Training Camp rolls around in late September.