Daily News - July 18, 2018

Scoochie Smith weighing his options after strong performance in NBA Summer League

Author: David Jablonski

Publication: Dayton Daily News

Former Dayton Flyers point guard Scoochie Smith always felt he could play in the NBA. He showed he deserves a chance with his performance in the NBA Summer League.

Smith spoke to the Dayton Daily News on the phone from Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday as he prepared to leave town after playing seven games in 11 days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Smith had confidence about his ability to play at the next level, he said, “Sometimes you’ve got to reassure the people. That’s what happened.”

Smith earned an invitation to training camp with the Cavaliers and said while he would probably accept it, he hasn’t made up his mind yet. He’s keeping his options open in case other teams express interest in him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Billy Preston’s unlimited potential

Author: Quenton S. Albertie

Publication: FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers found a diamond in the rough in skilled power forward Billy Preston.

At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, with a lean frame that’s complements above-average athleticism, Billy Preston’s combination of skill and aggressive play make him more than an intriguing two-way player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 20-year-old Preston (he’ll be 21-years-old on October 26th), who only played three games between his last year at Oak Hill Academy and the start of the Las Vegas Summer League, has superstar potential.

That might sound absurd, especially for an undrafted rookie. However, given that the reasons that Preston — a five-star recruit (with a 98 grade) who was ranked in the top-20 high school recruits in the country in 2017 and was the top-ranked player in the state of Virginia — went undrafted had nothing to do with his talent, it’s not too crazy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton named to Summer League's first team

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton was named one of the five best players at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League.

Sexton, 19, who was drafted eighth overall by the Cavs in June, joined the Lakers' Josh Hart (Summer League MVP), the Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr., the Knicks' Kevin Knox and the Bucks' Christian Wood on the All-Summer League first team.

Sexton averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. He shot 43 percent from the field. He missed the first of two free throws near the end of the first overtime in a semifinal game Monday against the Lakers that could've won it for the Cavs. Cleveland lost in double overtime, and Sexton finished with 27 points.

By the way, Sexton hit a 3 in that game to force overtime, and his second free throw with 3.3 seconds remaining in the first extra session forced a second. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

