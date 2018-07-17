Into the Fire

Cedi Osman is Ready to Step Up as a Sophomore

On the physical side, Summer League gets young guys back in the gym and into an officially competitive environment before a two-and-a-half-month layoff heading into Training Camp.

But Summer League also gives young hopefuls a mental lift.

The incoming freshmen, like Collin Sexton and Billy Preston, get a taste of big league speed – and by the end of their two-week run, they know they’re either ready to hang or need some fine-tuning before September. And returning rooks, like Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, who might’ve been fetching the veterans’ Krispy Kremes or lugging their gear are now the veterans themselves.

Cleveland’s international sophomores are no longer trying to fit in, keeping quiet and picking their spots on a veteran-laden roster. Now, they are the building blocks for the squad’s future. And Summer League has given these guys a chance to stick out their chests a little bit – fresh off a Finals run as NBA rookies.

If one subscribes to “the eye-test” in an age of analytics, both players have looked – in somewhat limited action – like they’re ready to rumble in 2018-19.

Cedi Osman came into Summer League already having competed at a high level following his first season in Cleveland, leading Turkey to a pair of First Round wins in the FIBA European Qualifiers – posting 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep in a 14-point over Ukraine before doubling-up with 20 points and 11 boards in a 14-point win over Sweden.

Turkey’s head coach Ufuk Sarica noticed the difference in Osman (and fellow NBA rookie, Philly’s Furkan Korkmaz) in the opening round wins, saying: "The NBA experience has really helped them and they have gotten bigger and more confident."

When Osman returns to the Wine & Gold for Training Camp, it’ll be a vastly different story than his first one with Cleveland. Instead of coming in as an unknown rookie from overseas, this September he’ll come to Camp competing for a potential starting role.

"(I’m) just ready to take the responsibility that I couldn't take last year, obviously," said Osman. "Hopefully, I'm going to have a chance to take that responsibility – and that's why I think that playing in Summer League is really important for me."

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 6: Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Combined with his overseas work earlier this Summer, the Wine & Gold only suited Osman up for a pair of Summer League contests. But he looked regular season-ready in those two outings.

In Cleveland’s Vegas opener, a convincing win over Washington, Osman doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards, adding three assists, a game-high four steals and a blocked shot. In his second game, a victory over Indiana, the 23-year-old Macedonian was easily the best player on the floor – finishing with a game-high 25 points, going 9-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards, six assists and a block.

Osman’s Summer League coach, James Posey, wasn’t surprised in the slightest by the sophomore’s performance.

"(Cedi) wasn't getting a lot of playing time (last year), but he and the other guys kept playing one-on-one, five-on-five during the regular season and he was getting buckets then," said Posey. "It's just the opportunity to present himself now. And you can tell, his swagger, his confidence has grown. He's had a big summer and you can just tell he's comfortable out there."

Last season, Osman appeared in 61 games with the Wine & Gold, getting 12 starts, averaging 3.9 points on 48 percent shooting. He tallied double-figures seven times, including a 16-point effort in his first start of the season, going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with six boards, five assists and a season-best three steals in a blowout win over Atlanta right after the trade deadline.

Cedi closed the regular season out strong – notching career highs in points (18), boards (seven) and assists (six) in a late-season matchup with the Knicks. He didn’t see much time in the postseason, despite appearing in 14 contests overall.

"Last year I didn't play that much; I played a little bit towards the middle of the season when I was starting," said Osman. "Whenever I got the call I was trying to create for myself or for my teammates; I was rushing. So, this year, if I have the ball more -- and I think I will -- I will do my best."

According to Posey, Osman will have the ball in his hands more this season, and the Cavs staff has been helping him sharpen his ball-handling skills this summer.

"That's one thing that I was talking with Coach Lue (about) before I came out here, most times they press me when I'm bringing up the ball," said the 6-7 swingman. "So because I'm longer than most guards, they're going to press me full-court, so that's one thing that I have to improve on -- I have to protect the ball much better."

With the Cavaliers having at least three rotation players here in Las Vegas, this season’s Summer League has also allowed that trio to build a little chemistry coming into Camp. Fans have only gotten a glimpse of Osman and Collin Sexton together. For his part, Osman can’t wait for the chance to get off to the races with his new running mate.

"(Collin)'s a great guy, and I really like how he plays because he likes to play fast and that's how I like to play too," said the second-year man. "So I think we have a really good chemistry between me and him. He's a really good player and he's going to help us a lot this year."

One of Cedi’s greatest assets is his energy level. He comes to the scorer’s table ready to play and goes all-out on the floor. He’s won all four games he’s played this summer and has been the best player on the floor in almost all of them. He’s looking forward to channeling that energy in Cleveland when the regular season tips off in mid-October.

"I think we have to play fast and play with pace," said Osman. "I think we have really good guys who can fill the lanes and I think we have to run because as a team we have guys who can, even our bigs -- Larry, Big Z – who can really run."

The Wine & Gold will be without a familiar face in the starting lineup next season, but that’s not to say that they shouldn’t be able to get up and down the floor and get after teams with their eager young guns.

The kids have worked for their opportunity – and now it’s here.