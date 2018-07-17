Into the Fire

Cedi Osman is Ready to Step Up as a Sophomore
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Managing Editor
Posted: Jul 17, 2018

Into the Fire

Cedi Osman is Ready to Step Up as a Sophomore

by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
7/17/18 | Cavs.com

On the physical side, Summer League gets young guys back in the gym and into an officially competitive environment before a two-and-a-half-month layoff heading into Training Camp.

But Summer League also gives young hopefuls a mental lift.

The incoming freshmen, like Collin Sexton and Billy Preston, get a taste of big league speed – and by the end of their two-week run, they know they’re either ready to hang or need some fine-tuning before September. And returning rooks, like Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, who might’ve been fetching the veterans’ Krispy Kremes or lugging their gear are now the veterans themselves.

Cleveland’s international sophomores are no longer trying to fit in, keeping quiet and picking their spots on a veteran-laden roster. Now, they are the building blocks for the squad’s future. And Summer League has given these guys a chance to stick out their chests a little bit – fresh off a Finals run as NBA rookies.

If one subscribes to “the eye-test” in an age of analytics, both players have looked – in somewhat limited action – like they’re ready to rumble in 2018-19.

Cedi Osman came into Summer League already having competed at a high level following his first season in Cleveland, leading Turkey to a pair of First Round wins in the FIBA European Qualifiers – posting 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep in a 14-point over Ukraine before doubling-up with 20 points and 11 boards in a 14-point win over Sweden.

Turkey’s head coach Ufuk Sarica noticed the difference in Osman (and fellow NBA rookie, Philly’s Furkan Korkmaz) in the opening round wins, saying: "The NBA experience has really helped them and they have gotten bigger and more confident."

When Osman returns to the Wine & Gold for Training Camp, it’ll be a vastly different story than his first one with Cleveland. Instead of coming in as an unknown rookie from overseas, this September he’ll come to Camp competing for a potential starting role.

"(I’m) just ready to take the responsibility that I couldn't take last year, obviously," said Osman. "Hopefully, I'm going to have a chance to take that responsibility – and that's why I think that playing in Summer League is really important for me."

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 6: Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Combined with his overseas work earlier this Summer, the Wine & Gold only suited Osman up for a pair of Summer League contests. But he looked regular season-ready in those two outings.

In Cleveland’s Vegas opener, a convincing win over Washington, Osman doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards, adding three assists, a game-high four steals and a blocked shot. In his second game, a victory over Indiana, the 23-year-old Macedonian was easily the best player on the floor – finishing with a game-high 25 points, going 9-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards, six assists and a block.

Osman’s Summer League coach, James Posey, wasn’t surprised in the slightest by the sophomore’s performance.

"(Cedi) wasn't getting a lot of playing time (last year), but he and the other guys kept playing one-on-one, five-on-five during the regular season and he was getting buckets then," said Posey. "It's just the opportunity to present himself now. And you can tell, his swagger, his confidence has grown. He's had a big summer and you can just tell he's comfortable out there."

Last season, Osman appeared in 61 games with the Wine & Gold, getting 12 starts, averaging 3.9 points on 48 percent shooting. He tallied double-figures seven times, including a 16-point effort in his first start of the season, going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with six boards, five assists and a season-best three steals in a blowout win over Atlanta right after the trade deadline.

Cedi closed the regular season out strong – notching career highs in points (18), boards (seven) and assists (six) in a late-season matchup with the Knicks. He didn’t see much time in the postseason, despite appearing in 14 contests overall.

"Last year I didn't play that much; I played a little bit towards the middle of the season when I was starting," said Osman. "Whenever I got the call I was trying to create for myself or for my teammates; I was rushing. So, this year, if I have the ball more -- and I think I will -- I will do my best."

"I think we have really good guys who can fill the lanes and I think we have to run because as a team we have guys who can, even our bigs -- Larry, Big Z – who can really run."

Osman on the new-look Cavs

According to Posey, Osman will have the ball in his hands more this season, and the Cavs staff has been helping him sharpen his ball-handling skills this summer.

"That's one thing that I was talking with Coach Lue (about) before I came out here, most times they press me when I'm bringing up the ball," said the 6-7 swingman. "So because I'm longer than most guards, they're going to press me full-court, so that's one thing that I have to improve on -- I have to protect the ball much better."

With the Cavaliers having at least three rotation players here in Las Vegas, this season’s Summer League has also allowed that trio to build a little chemistry coming into Camp. Fans have only gotten a glimpse of Osman and Collin Sexton together. For his part, Osman can’t wait for the chance to get off to the races with his new running mate.

"(Collin)'s a great guy, and I really like how he plays because he likes to play fast and that's how I like to play too," said the second-year man. "So I think we have a really good chemistry between me and him. He's a really good player and he's going to help us a lot this year."

One of Cedi’s greatest assets is his energy level. He comes to the scorer’s table ready to play and goes all-out on the floor. He’s won all four games he’s played this summer and has been the best player on the floor in almost all of them. He’s looking forward to channeling that energy in Cleveland when the regular season tips off in mid-October.

"I think we have to play fast and play with pace," said Osman. "I think we have really good guys who can fill the lanes and I think we have to run because as a team we have guys who can, even our bigs -- Larry, Big Z – who can really run."

The Wine & Gold will be without a familiar face in the starting lineup next season, but that’s not to say that they shouldn’t be able to get up and down the floor and get after teams with their eager young guns.

The kids have worked for their opportunity – and now it’s here.

Cavs.com In-Depth: Cedi Osman

Cavs.com goes in-depth with Turkish native and Cavaliers swingman, Cedi Osman, as he prepares for his second season in the Association.

Into the Fire - Video Playlist - July 17, 2018

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs.com In-Depth: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs.com In-Depth: Cedi Osman

Cavs.com goes in-depth with Turkish native and Cavaliers swingman, Cedi Osman, as he prepares for his second season in the Association.
Jul 16, 2018  |  03:39
GAME RECAP: Lakers 112, Cavaliers 109
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Lakers 112, Cavaliers 109

Josh Hart carries the Lakers into the 2018 Summer League Championship round with 37 points and nine rebounds as they defeat the Cavaliers in double overtime, 112-109.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers over the Kings, 96-84.
Jul 11, 2018  |  00:00
#CavsPacers Summer League Postgame: Cedi Osman – July 9, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Summer League Postgame: Cedi Osman – July 9, 2018

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Monday's 93-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2018  |  04:45
Cedi Osman (25 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers
Now Playing

Cedi Osman (25 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers

Cedi Osman leads all scorers with 25 points as the Wine & Gold defeat the Indiana Pacers in Summer League action.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88

Cedi Osman racks up 25 points and dishes out six assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Indiana Pacers, 93-88.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:00
Cedi with the Fancy Finish
Now Playing

Cedi with the Fancy Finish

Cedi Osman puts on a series of moves for the fancy finish.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:11
Cedi with the Hoop and the Harm
Now Playing

Cedi with the Hoop and the Harm

Cedi Osman takes it strong into the paint and finishes through the contact for the and-one opportunity.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:15
Larry Nance Jr. Courtside Interview
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. Courtside Interview

Larry Nance Jr. joins for a courtside interview as he watches his Cavaliers Summer League team take on the Pacers and discusses his previous season and what he expects for next season.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:00
Cedi Dimes Lee for the Slam
Now Playing

Cedi Dimes Lee for the Slam

Cedi Osman zips the nice dish to Marcus Lee who deposits the easy slam.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:10
Cedi Spins and Scores
Now Playing

Cedi Spins and Scores

Cedi Osman spins on the defense for the fancy finish.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:09
#CavsWizards Summer League Postgame: Cedi Osman - July 6, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsWizards Summer League Postgame: Cedi Osman - July 6, 2018

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday's 72-59 victory over the Washington Wizards in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Jul 7, 2018  |  03:58
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 72, Wizards 59
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 72, Wizards 59

Ante Zizic scored 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Cavaliers earn a 72-59 win against the Wizards in Summer League action.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:00
Featured Highlight: Cedi Dimes Ante for the Slam
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Cedi Dimes Ante for the Slam

Cedi Osman throws the pretty dish to Ante Zizic for the easy slam.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:18
Cedi with the Rejection
Now Playing

Cedi with the Rejection

Cedi Osman recovers on defense to come up with the block on the Wizards jumper from behind.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:20
Osman with the Steal and Slam
Now Playing

Osman with the Steal and Slam

Cedi Osman picks off the pass and goes down the other end for the emphatic slam as part of his 20 point performance in Turkey’s 80-66 victory over Ukraine in FIBA action.
Jun 29, 2018  |  00:23
Top Plays of the 2018 Finals powered by Elk & Elk
Now Playing

Top Plays of the 2018 Finals powered by Elk & Elk

Check out some of the best highlights from the Cavs' 2018 Finals, powered by Elk & Elk.
Jun 10, 2018  |  02:27
GAME 4 RECAP: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85
Now Playing

GAME 4 RECAP: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85

The Golden State Warriors control Game 4 from start to finish as Stephen Curry scores 37 and Kevin Durant notches his first triple-double in the playoffs as they complete the sweep in Cleveland, 108-8
Jun 8, 2018  |  00:00
Blackout The Q for the Finals
Now Playing

Blackout The Q for the Finals

Do 'Whatever it Takes' and wear your favorite black Cavs gear at all home games at The Q for the 2018 NBA Finals.
Jun 8, 2018  |  00:29
Peep the Cavs' 2018 NBA Finals Player Introduction
Now Playing

Peep the Cavs' 2018 NBA Finals Player Introduction

Check out the brand-new player intro video that premiered before Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors on June 6, 2018.
Jun 8, 2018  |  01:04
Gear Up for the 2018 NBA Finals!
Now Playing

Gear Up for the 2018 NBA Finals!

Do 'Whatever It Takes' and gear up for the Finals by visiting the Cavaliers Team Shop or Cavs.com/shop.
Jun 7, 2018  |  00:15
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Look Ahead
Now Playing

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Look Ahead

The GameTime Crew look ahead and discuss what they expect during Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals and talk about if they believe the Cavaliers will overcome the 0-3 deficit.
Jun 7, 2018  |  00:00
GAME 3 RECAP: Warriors 110, Cleveland 102
Now Playing

GAME 3 RECAP: Warriors 110, Cleveland 102

Kevin Durant erupts for a playoff career-high 43 points with 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State over Cleveland in Game 3, 110-102.
Jun 6, 2018  |  00:00
Warriors-Cavaliers Game 3 Ultimate Playoffs Highlight
Now Playing

Warriors-Cavaliers Game 3 Ultimate Playoffs Highlight

Check out the best moments from Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals as Kevin Durant put on a show to carry the Warriors in Cleveland.
Jun 6, 2018  |  00:00
2018 Finals Mini-Movie: Game 3
Now Playing

2018 Finals Mini-Movie: Game 3

Kevin Durant's 43-point performance gave the Golden State Warriors s 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.
Jun 6, 2018  |  00:00
Cavs, Warriors Set To Meet In Game 3
Now Playing

Cavs, Warriors Set To Meet In Game 3

The Cavaliers return home for Game 3 and hope their home crowd can help spark a Finals win against the Warriors.
Jun 5, 2018  |  00:00
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Look Ahead
Now Playing

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Look Ahead

Casey Stern, Matt Winer, and Dennis Scott look ahead to Game 3 as the Cavaliers will face the Warriors in Cleveland in efforts to overcome a 0-2 deficit.
Jun 5, 2018  |  00:00
2018 Finals Mini-Movie: Game 2
Now Playing

2018 Finals Mini-Movie: Game 2

Stephen Curry hits a Finals-record nine 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2.
Jun 3, 2018  |  00:00
GAME 2 RECAP: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103
Now Playing

GAME 2 RECAP: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103

Stephen Curry sets an NBA Finals record with nine three-pointers, as he scores 33 points to help give the Warriors a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers with a 122-103 win.
Jun 3, 2018  |  00:00
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Golden State
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Golden State

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Jun 1, 2018  |  01:17
Tags
Osman, Cedi, Posey, James, Cavaliers, Features, Joe Gabriele