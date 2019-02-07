Daily News - February 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton's big night not enough, as Cavaliers lose to Boston Celtics 103-96: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton will not be heading to NBA All-Star Weekend.

The league announced Wednesday that ninth-overall pick Kevin Knox will replace injured Lonzo Ball on Team USA's roster for the Rising Stars Challenge.

There was some belief that Sexton could've been the choice, but according to a league source, the replacement player is typically the guy with the next highest amount of votes from the coaches.

Knox, taken by the New York Knicks one pick after Sexton in the 2018 NBA Draft, ranks seventh among NBA rookies in scoring (12.5 points) and rebounding (4.2 rebounds). He has appeared in 46 games (28 starts) for New York, scoring at least 20 points in eight of those contests. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Brandon Knight and 2019 first-round pick in three-team deal for Alec Burks: Sources

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-team deal that sends Alec Burks to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Houston Rockets guard Brandon Knight, power forward Marquese Chriss and a 2019 first-round pick, league sources told cleveland.com Wednesday night.

The 2019 first-rounder is lottery protected, according to a source.

In the deal, Burks will go to Sacramento while Houston receives Iman Shumpert from the Kings and both Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin -- two players recently added in the Rodney Hood deal -- from Cleveland.

The Rockets had been dangling a first-round pick to get out from under Knight's hefty contract for the last week and the Cavaliers, with approval from chairman Dan Gilbert, were always willing to take on money beyond this year provided it came with an asset. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: It’s painful, but piling up draft picks is best – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers keep trading for the future, and the draft:

1. In the last few days, the Cavaliers have turned Rodney Hood and Alec Burks into a lottery protected 2019 first-round pick from Houston, and a pair of future second-round picks from Portland. That’s the bottom line on the Cavs’ two most recent deals.

2. As I wrote earlier in the week, sending Hood to Portland made sense. He was heading to free agency. He was rather passive and inconsistent with the Cavs. He had turned down a three-year, $20 million offer to stay with the team last summer. Receiving a pair of second-round picks from the Blazers was a respectable return.

3. Burks was different. Burks was respected by the Cavs coaches and players. Burks came to the team early in the season from Utah. He played hard for the Cavs, knowing he could be traded near the deadline. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

