By the Numbers: Girl Power

In recognition of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Cavs.com takes a look at some female facts and stats this edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel.

33 … National Girls & Women in Sports Days celebrated.

For more than three decades, this celebration has empowered women and girls to get moving, reap the benefits of physical activity and push past their limits both in sports and in life. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports and physical activity are the very tools girls need to become strong leaders, in their own lives and in the world.

IX … Roman numeral associated with Title IX that is a comprehensive federal law which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity.

23 … seasons that the WNBA will celebrate when they tipoff this summer.

On April 24, 1996, women’s basketball announced “We Got Next” as the NBA Board of Governors approved the concept of a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997. Since then, the WNBA has been the home for the best women’s basketball talent in the world.

7 … seasons for the Cleveland Rockers, one of the original eight franchises of the WNBA which started in 1997.

2001 … year that Lisa Boyer worked under John Lucas' coaching staff with the Cavaliers. Boyer was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Rockers from 1998 to 2002.

During her time with the Rockers, she became the first woman to hold a coaching position in the NBA in her assistant role under Lucas.

Following her time in Cleveland, Boyer made a return to the NCAA in 2002 as an assistant coach for the Temple Owls women's basketball team. She remained with the Owls until 2008 when she then joined the South Carolina Gamecocks as an assistant. Boyer was promoted to associate head coach of the Gamecocks in 2010.

For her accomplishments in the sports industry, Boyer was inducted into the Ithaca College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

4 ... women have a controlling ownership of an NBA team; plus two that have a significant ownership stake and nine that have a minority ownership.

7 ... women serve as President, COO or CEO of an NBA team

3 ... female referees in the Association, first in pro male sports.

24 ... women currently serve in a Basketball Operations role at the NBA team and league level.

26 ... females are in athletic training roles for NBA teams.

740 ... total females employed (full and part-time) by the Cavaliers organization.

9 ... women who hold a senior leadership position with the company.