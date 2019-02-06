Daily News - February 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a tough January for Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton.

His February started poorly as well, getting significantly outplayed by fellow neophyte Luka Doncic Saturday night.

But with Cedi Osman nursing a sprained ankle, Rodney Hood in Portland following a pre-deadline trade, and Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson still wearing suits on the bench, Sexton stepped up and delivered his best performance in months Tuesday night.

It wasn't enough. The Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics for the third time this season, 103-96. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Alec Burks slipped on his Cleveland Cavaliers shorts and then put pants over them. Shortly after, he left the locker room, walked down the hallway with a few confidants by his side and eventually got into his car. It could be the last time he drives away from Quicken Loans Arena.

While the Cavs were going back and forth with the surging Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, members of Cleveland's front office were bunkered in, engaged in trade discussions with an eye on the future.

The trade deadline is getting closer and the Cavaliers are running short on candidates. Kyle Korver and George Hill, two of the team's most attractive veterans heading into the season, have already been shipped out. Rodney Hood is in Portland, officially sent to the Western Conference contender on Monday.

That leaves Burks as the Cavs' most valuable trade chip, his name shifting to the epicenter of the team's rumor mill since Hood's departure. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Wrap-Up -- There’s no questioning the Cavaliers’ effort against the Celtics. They just couldn’t get over the hump.

Cleveland went toe-to-toe with arguably the Eastern Conference’s hottest squad, but late pushes by Boston in each of the final three periods spelled doom for the Wine & Gold, which dropped their second straight – 103-96 – on Tuesday at The Q.

The Celtics – who’d won nine of their previous 10 but came to town without their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving – led by eight at intermission, but the Cavaliers scrapped back to take a four-point edge midway through the third period.

But Boston went on a 15-5 run late in the quarter – taking a double digit lead and keeping Cleveland at bay over the final 12 minutes.

Rookie Collin Sexton was on pace to net the Cavaliers’ first 30-point performance of the season – piling up 27 points through the first three quarters before taking the collar in the fourth. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

