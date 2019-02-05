Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celtics Pull Past Scrappy Cavs

Shorhanded Wine & Gold Can't Close Late in Homestand Finale
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Feb 04, 2019

Wrap-Up -- There’s no questioning the Cavaliers’ effort against the Celtics. They just couldn’t get over the hump.

Cleveland went toe-to-toe with arguably the Eastern Conference’s hottest squad, but late pushes by Boston in each of the final three periods spelled doom for the Wine & Gold, which dropped their second straight – 103-96 – on Tuesday at The Q.

The Celtics – who’d won nine of their previous 10 but came to town without their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving – led by eight at intermission, but the Cavaliers scrapped back to take a four-point edge midway through the third period.

But Boston went on a 15-5 run late in the quarter – taking a double digit lead and keeping Cleveland at bay over the final 12 minutes.

Rookie Collin Sexton was on pace to net the Cavaliers’ first 30-point performance of the season – piling up 27 points through the first three quarters before taking the collar in the fourth.

On the night, the Young Bull’s 27 led both squads and was his first 20-point outing since December 12. The feisty point guard went 11-of-24 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range to go with four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Alec Burks pitched in with 21 points for the shorthanded Cavaliers – who dealt starting swingman Rodney Hood to the Blazers on Sunday and were still without Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV, who were acquired in the trade.

Overall, Burks went 9-of-19 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range, adding four boards, two assists and two steals.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Larry Nance Jr., who doubled-up in his third straight game – netting 11 points and a game-high-tying 12 boards in 29 minutes of work off the bench.

Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton posts a team-high 27 points vs. Boston.

Ante Zizic grabbed double digit boards for the third time in his last four starts – snagging 12 rebounds to go with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Four Celtics notched double figures in the win – paced by Jayson Tatum, who registered 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Gordon Hayward led all reserves with 18 points in his first game back at Quicken Loans Arena since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury in last season’s opener.

On the night, both teams canned nine three-pointers and were sharp from the stripe – where Cleveland went 7-of-8 and the Celtics, a perfect 14-for-14. Cleveland won the battle of the boards – 47-42 – and beat Boston up in second-chance scoring, 22-4.

Turning Point -- The Celtics used late pushes at the end of the second and third quarters to get themselves some much-needed breathing room, but the Wine & Gold were still hot on their tails into the fourth.

Cleveland got to within three points halfway through the final quarter – cutting Boston’s edge to 94-91 at the 6:26 mark on a gorgeous feed from Matthew Dellavedova for a Larry Nance Jr. dunk.

But Boston answered with a quick 7-0 run fueled primarily by Marcus Smart to put the Celtics back up double digits with just over four minutes to play and give them enough of an edge to seal the deal.

By the Numbers11.7, 11.7, .682 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus shooting percentage – over the last three games off the bench, doubling-up in each contest.

QuotableCollin Sexton, on what produced his big game on Tuesday night …

"I’ve been working on layups, layups, layups. The last game, I missed a great bit – easy layups that I usually make. So that’s one thing I continued to work on this week and make sure I work on the three-ball because teams are daring me to shoot. So I have to knock those down for my teammates and it opens everything else up."

Up Next -- After wrapping up their three-game homestand with Tuesday night’s loss, the Wine & Gold hit the road for one more trip before the All-Star Break – a back-to-back this weekend beginning with a Friday night visit to our nation’s capital for a battle with Bradley Beal and the Wizards followed by their final trip to Indiana this season the following evening. The Wine & Gold close out the unofficial first half of the season at home – welcoming the Knicks on Monday night followed by a visit by the Nets on Wednesday.

Calls of the Game

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics - February 5, 2019

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 5, 2019  |  03:03
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Drew
Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 5, 2019  |  04:55
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Alec Burks
Cavaliers guard Alec Burks spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 5, 2019  |  01:50
FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Coach Drew
Listen in as FOX Sports Ohio mic'd up Coach Larry Drew during Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 5, 2019  |  01:51
Highlights: Collin Sexton - Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Sexton posts a team-high 27 points on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Celtics 103, Cavaliers 96
Collin Sexton leads both teams with 27 points in Cavs loss to Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:00
Burks Throws Down the One-Handed Jam
Alec Burks lights up The Q with a big-time jam in the fourth quarter.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:26
Featured Highlight: Delly Dimes Jaron
Matthew Dellavedova drops a beautiful dime to Jaron Blossomgame who finishes the play with a strong two-handed slam.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:22
Delly Strikes from Downtown
Matthew Dellavedova buries the three-pointer to keep Cavs within striking distance of the Celtics.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:09
Deng Adel Powers His Way to the Basket
Deng Adel goes at a full head of steam toward the basket before laying it in.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:11
Zizic Finds Nwaba for Quick Bucket
Ante Zizic makes a heads up play beneath the net, dropping a quick pass off to David Nwaba who lays it up an in.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:08
Alec Burks Hoops & Harms before the Half
Alec Burks makes a tough shot, which earns him two points and a trip to the charity stripe.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:19
Sexton, Nance Can Back-to-Back Treys in Second Quarter
Collin Sexton and Larry Nance Jr. go back-to-back from beyond the arc, bringing the crowd to their feet.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:19
Blossomgame Cleans Up Beneath the Hoop
Jaron Blossomgame forces his way to the basket in order to clean up the rebound with a big time dunk in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:14
Nance Jr. Hits Burks with No-Look Assist
Larry Nance Jr. tosses a no-look pass to Alec Burks who drains the shot for three points.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:09
Collin Sexton Gets Fancy with Nice Layup
Collin Sexton makes a fancy up-and-under layup early in the first quarter against the Celtics.
Feb 5, 2019  |  00:16
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Ante Zizic
Cavaliers center Ante Zizic spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Boston Celtics.
Feb 5, 2019  |  02:28
