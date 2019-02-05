Daily News - February 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, Game 54 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-42) will wrap up their three-game homestand against the Boston Celtics (34-19) on Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 123-103 on Jan. 23 in Boston. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew praises Rodney Hood for professionalism, wishes him the best in Portland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers got together to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. Rodney Hood, like the rest of the guys, was planning to be there. He was even around teammates one night earlier. But an agreed-to trade with Portland hours before kickoff changed that.

That's life in the NBA, especially this time of year.

"I really appreciate Rodney's whole professionalism while he was here," Cavs head coach Larry Drew said. "I thought he did a great job for us. I'm sure he understands the nature of this business, particularly when we get around trade deadline time. I thought he was a real pro when he was with us.

"I think all of our guys understand the nature of this business, the magnitude of this business and how things can happen right around this time. Me personally, I really appreciate what he brought. I appreciated his professionalism. He was a real pro. I just want to wish him all the best." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold wrap up their three-game homestand on Tuesday night at The Q, welcoming the Boston Celtics to town for the first time this season.

On Saturday night in Cleveland, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks snapped the Wine & Gold’s win streak at two – with the rookie scoring 28 of his game-high 35 points in the first half and Dallas using a late third-quarter burst to put the Cavs back in the loss column.

The Cavaliers had won two straight – topping Chicago and Washington – and are coming off a pre-Deadline deal that sent Rodney Hood to Portland in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and a pair of second rounders.

The Celtics haven’t done any wheeling or dealing (yet) but have been in the middle of most rumors for quite some time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

