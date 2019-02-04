CavsCeltics Game Preview

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Boston Celtics to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs enter Tuesday's matchup having won two of their last three games after the Wine & Gold weren't able to weather Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Saturday's loss. Despite the loss, Cleveland boasted a balance scoring effort.

The Cavaliers had at least six players score in double figures for the 20th time this season (Jordan Clarkson–19, Collin Sexton–13, David Nwaba–12, Alec Burks–11, Larry Nance Jr.– 11 and Cedi Osman–10).

The Wine & Gold also dished out 20 assists on 34 made field goals while committing only six turnovers versus the Mavericks. The Cavs have registered single-digit turnovers in nine games this season and have the sixth-lowest turnovers per game in the NBA at 13.5.

Cleveland's bench also excelled, canning 50 points against Dallas. The Cavs’ reserves are now putting up 43.4 points per game (sixth-highest in NBA) and have posted 40+ points 34 times, 50+ points 19 times, 60+ points four times and 70+ points once (75 at NOP on January 9).

Speaking of the reserves, Jordan Clarkson finished with a team-high 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes off the bench against Dallas. Clarkson has the most double-digit scoring performances among all NBA reserves (46 games). Over the last three games (since January 27), he is averaging 21.7 points on a combined .595 (25-42) shooting.

Larry Nance Jr. had a solid game after he recorded his second consecutive double-double (eighth of the season) with 11 points on 4-6 (.667) shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes as a reserve versus the Mavericks.

As Cleveland looks to get the ball rolling again, they'll face a Celtics squad that has won four straight after dropping a tight game to the Golden State Warriors a little over a week ago.

In Boston's most recent game - a 134-129 shootout win over the OKC Thunder - the C's tallied eight double-digit scoring performances. Kyrie Irving led the way with 30 points and 11 assists while three Boston reserves posted big nights including Daniel Theis who had 14 points off the bench.

Tuesday's matchup between the Cavs and Celtics will be the third time the clubs will meet this season. Their fourth and final contest will take place on March 26 at TD Garden in Beantown.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Avalanche game (9:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Celtics game (7:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks TBD TBD #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #11 - Kyrie Irving #36 - Marcus Smart #0 - Jayson Tatum #13 - Marcus Morris #42 - Al Horford

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT), Cedi Osman (Right Ankle, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Celtics) - Jabari Bird (Personal Reasons, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Cleveland heads into Tuesday's game with an edge over the Celtics in terms of playing in The Land. In fact, the Cavs have won each of the last four regular season contests against Boston at Quicken Loans Arena.

Over that span, the Cavs are averaging 118.5 points (.494 FG%) and 24.8 assists. The Wine & Gold have also outscored the Celtics by an average of 8.0 points (118.5-110.5), while outrebounding them 46.3 to 37.8.

The Cavs also hold an edge in bench scoring. Cleveland's reserves are averaging 43.4 points per game this season while Boston's bench averages 39.1 ppg.

Following Tuesday's showdown against the Celtics, the Wine & Gold hit the road this weekend for a back-to-back series beginning with a game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night in D.C. followed by a matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening in Indy. The Cavs return to Cleveland next Monday to battle the New York Knicks (7:00 p.m. ET) as they jump-start a five-game homestand, which will also see them take on the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

