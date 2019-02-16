Daily News - February 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Is Cedi Osman truly a Rising Star? Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen seem to think so

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sure, there were two former No. 1 picks, one reigning Rookie of the Year and his likely successor on Team World for the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge.

But only one player on the team inked a deal with Head & Shoulders shampoo.

Stand up, Cedi Osman, dust your shoulders off and take a bow. You’re obviously the real future star of this show.

"I actually already did a promotional shoot two times with them," Osman said, with a chuckle. "Obviously we're going to keep going, working together. It's important because I know, for myself, and for the young players coming up from Turkey, it's something they can see and they can dream about it."

Cedi Osman scores two points, dishes out four assists in Rising Stars Challenge

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear The Sword

Cedi Osman and his Team World teammates fell short on Friday in a 161-144 loss in the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge. Osman, the lone Cavalier participating in All-Star weekend, played 15 minutes and scored two points on 1-7 shooting.

This wasn’t Osman’s best showing, Perhaps he was still feeling the affects off the ankle injury that has limited him in recent weeks, but he also seemed to be pressing just a bit. At one point, he even air balled a three-pointer. Osman did also have three assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Osman's best two plays of the night were probably his assists. He had a nice long pass to Raptors forward OG Anunoby early on off of a long rebound:

Cedi Osman nostalgic about 2017 Cavs at NBA All Star Weekend

Author: Staff

Publication: Cleveland 19 News

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s NBA All Star Weekend and for the first time in a long-time the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have multiple players participating.

This year the lone-wolf is Cedi Osman, the 23-year-old small forward will play alongside some of the league’s youngest and brightest in the Rising Stars Game.

Osman will represent his native country (Turkey) for Team World in Friday night.