By the Numbers: Rising Stars

Whether it is called the Rookie/Sophomore Game or the Rising Stars Challenge, the Cavaliers have had a rich history in the All-Star Weekend event.

As Cedi Osman gets set to represent the Wine & Gold and World team in Friday's MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Game, Cavs.com dissects some digits from past performances in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

25 … years that the NBA has showcased their young, emerging stars in this event.

3 … Cavaliers have won MVP honors for the game (Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 1998, Daniel "Boobie" Gibson in 2008, Kyrie Irving in 2012)

23 … participants that have repped the Cavaliers in the event's history. The most by any NBA franchise.

2 … occasions in which Cleveland had four representatives in one game (Cedric Henderson, Derek Anderson, Brevin Knight and Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 1998; Tyler Zeller, Dion Waiters, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson in 2013).

11 … triples canned by Boobie Gibson in the 2008 game which still stands as the event's record.

9 … straight years the Cavs had a player in the game spanning from 1996 - 2005.

18, 7 … points and rebounds tallied by Big Z to win MVP in 1998, leading the East squad to a 85-80 victory.

34, 9 … points and assists recorded by Kyrie Irving to win MVP honors in 2012 to lead Team Chuck to the 146-133 win.

8 … players on the current Cavaliers roster have participated in the event through the years (Marquese Chriss, Jordan Clarkson, Matthew Dellavedova, Channing Frye, Brandon Knight, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Tristan Thompson).

25 … points scored by Jordan Clarkson in the 2016 NBA Rising Stars game in Toronto.

20, 10 … points and rebounds tallied by Tristan Thompson in the 2013 game.

1 … player - the Cavs' own Cedi Osman - has represented the country of Turkey as part of the World Team since the game's current format was adopted back in 2015.