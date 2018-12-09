Daily News - December 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton's behind-the-scenes work with father paying off: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games of the season on Saturday, rebounding nicely from a lackluster performance one night earlier.

Behind 29 points from Collin Sexton and another double-double from Tristan Thompson, the Cavs beat the Washington Wizards 116-101.

Here are five observations:

"I'm glad my Aussie brother is back," Thompson said. "He brings us vTristan Thompson and Channing Frye, the two non-injured or exiled players still remaining from the 2016 NBA title team, were sad to see George Hill go.

Yet the other side of those feelings could be seen in the glow when discussing old pal Matthew Dellavedova's return.

Behind-the-scenes work with dad Back in early November, following one of the worst games of his young career, Sexton got some help from a close confidant: His dad. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton upstages John Wall, reaches mark last hit by LeBron James in 116-101 win: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers rookie point guard Collin Sexton stared down Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall before dribbling from right to left and between his legs. Then Sexton stepped into a 3-pointer from the right wing -- in Wall's face.

Splash.

That third-quarter bomb, which gave the Cavaliers a 29-point lead, their largest of the game, was symbolic of Sexton's career night. It was one of many highlights during an exciting 116-101 win against the Wizards.

"I saw Collin very aggressive early and he didn't let up," Cavs head coach Larry Drew said. "He was in the attack mode I think the entire game. When you get into a rhythm like that when you are making shots and getting to the basket good things happen. Tonight was Collin's night." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Matthew Dellavedova's arrival will help Collin Sexton

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Most everything with the Cleveland Cavaliers nowadays is about Collin Sexton -- and draft picks. Let's not forget those.

Hence the deal with the Milwaukee Bucks late Friday night.

The full trade included three teams, five players and four total picks, including the two the Cavs netted from Milwaukee.

But it really boils down to chairman Dan Gilbert's willingness to take on extra salary now for the team's future benefit while also trying to keep Sexton, the 2018 eighth-overall pick, in the best situation to blossom into a franchise building block. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

