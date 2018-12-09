Wine & Gold Wallop Wizards at The Q

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers haven’t enjoyed too many laughers so far this season, so it was nice to soak up Saturday night’s atmosphere – with the Wine & Gold jumping all over Washington early and never looking back – cruising to the one-sided, 116-101, victory at The Q.

Tristan Thompson posted a monster game, Collin Sexton completely outplayed John Wall and the Wine & Gold got some unlikely help from the bench in Saturday’s victory to wrap up a three-game homestand.

The Cavaliers got contributions up and down the boxscore on Saturday night in a game that was barely in doubt after the opening quarter.

Washington came into the contest having won three straight and five of its last seven, but the Cavaliers went on a 31-4 run spanning the first and second quarters and used the remainder of the contest to keep the Wizards at bay.

Collin Sexton tied a career-high with 29 points, going 13-for-23 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range, adding six assists, three boards and a pair of steals in the win.

In stark contrast to the Young Bull’s performance, Washington’s five-time All-Star, John Wall, finished with just a single point in 26 minutes of work – going 0-for-5 from the floor with a team-high six assists in 26 uneventful minutes of work.

Tristan Thompson had an off-night in Friday’s loss to the Kings, but made up for it with a massive effort in Saturday’s win – netting his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with a season-high 23 points to go with a game-high 19 rebounds, going 11-for-18 from the floor, adding five assists and a game-high two blocks.

Six Cavs score in double figures in big win over the Wizards.

With pieces being moved around because of Friday’s trade that brought Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson to town in exchange for George Hill and Sam Dekker, Coach Larry Drew went with Alec Burks in the starting lineup. And one game after making Cavaliers history off the bench, Burks played well in the starting role – finishing with 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting to go with seven boards, four assists and a steal.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers starters in double-figures with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Larry Nance had a rock-solid showing off the bench on Saturday – finishing with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a devastating windmill dunk off an alley-oop from Collin Sexton in the fourth quarter. On the night, Nance went 2-of-3 from long-range, adding seven boards and a game-high seven assists.

The Cavs also got a nice boost from recently-signed two-way player Jalen Jones, who came off the bench ready to fire – canning all four triples he attempted to finish with 12 points and three boards in 14 extremely productive minutes in reserve.

The Wizards were paced by Bradley Beal, who finished with 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting and got 49 combined points off their bench – including 17 from former Cavalier Jeff Green – but it wasn’t enough as Cleveland snapped their win streak at three games.

Turning Point -- With 5:06 to play in the first quarter, the Wizards took a four-point edge on Thomas Satoransky’s three-pointer. It was all Cavaliers from that point forward.

Collin Sexton scored on Cleveland’s next possession to get the Cavs within two and Jalen Jones proceeded to drill back-to-back triples to put them up four. The Wizards went cold from there, hitting just a single field goal for the rest of the period as the Wine & Gold closed the quarter on a 20-3 run.

After notching 38 points in the opening period, the Cavaliers would go on to outscore Washington, 11-1, to start the second – putting Washington well behind the 8-ball and giving themselves all the room they’d need to cruise to the finish line.

By the Numbers – 13, 11 … points and rebounds Tristan Thompson posted in just the second quarter alone – becoming the first Cavalier since Anderson Varejao in January 2014 to double-up in a single quarter. Thompson has now netted a double-double in 13 of his last 17 outings – averaging 14.1 points and 13.5 rebounds over that stretch.

Quotable – Jalen Jones, on what Saturday night’s performance meant to him …

"Before I came to the Cavs, I was just working out back home, just waiting for a call. I didn’t know what was going to happen – if I was going to go overseas or be in the NBA. I was just staying ready, so every day just working out, doing a lot of waiting, seeing when my career was going to take off. So this game right here does a lot for my confidence, and I’m just happy that I could help the team win."

Up Next -- After crushing the Wizards on Saturday night at The Q to complete a three-game homestand, the Cavaliers hit the road for a one-gamer, taking on the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee. The Wine & Gold come right back home for a three-game stay – welcoming the Knicks to town next Wednesday followed by a visit from the Greek Freak and Co. on Friday and wrapping up with the Sixers the following Sunday afternoon. From there, the Cavs play six of their final seven December games on the road.

Calls of the Game