Daily News - December 21, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers have first winning streak since early November after 114-107 win against Memphis Grizzlies

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have their first winning streak since early November.

Using a fourth-quarter rally and timely buckets from veterans Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Love, the Cavs overcame a 12-point second-half deficit, ripping away a 114-107 victory over the young Memphis Grizzlies.

“There was a point in the fourth quarter that I didn’t think we’d be sitting up here with the W,” Cavs head coach John Beilein said. “We had some really good moments in the game, and then sort of went into a little bit of a funk, and they got up by 12. I love the way that we fought back, the resiliency that we had to have was terrific for our guys to do that. Just really proud of our guys to do that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love reacts to Ja Morant’s audacious poster attempt: ‘Ja almost ended my professional career’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love asked for an extra bag of ice following Friday night’s game.

A bucket for his feet. A pair of bags around his knees. The last one for his noggin.

“I’ve got to wear an ice pack on my head,” Love said while sitting in front of his locker inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Kid jumped over me.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Rally Past Grizz For Second Straight Win

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

As the calendar year starts coming to a close, these young Cavaliers might just be learning how to win.

The Wine & Gold made it two straight – while improving to 7-5 against teams with a sub-.500 record – rallying past the Grizzlies to take a 114-107 decision on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Memphis led by seven halfway through the fourth quarter when Cleveland kicked it into gear – closing the contest on an 18-4 run to take their fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home, improving to 19-4 all-time against them on the corner of Huron and Ontario. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

