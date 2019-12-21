Cavs Rally Past Grizz for Second Straight Win

WRAP-UP

As the calendar year starts coming to a close, these young Cavaliers might just be learning how to win.

The Wine & Gold made it two straight – while improving to 7-5 against teams with a sub-.500 record – rallying past the Grizzlies to take a 114-107 decision on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Memphis led by seven halfway through the fourth quarter when Cleveland kicked it into gear – closing the contest on an 18-4 run to take their fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home, improving to 19-4 all-time against them on the corner of Huron and Ontario.

The Cavaliers got strong outings from their starters – with Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson doubling-up and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman notching double-figures. But it was the Wine & Gold’s bench that did much of the heavy lifting.

Matthew Dellavedova led the squad with eight assists, John Henson set the Cavaliers high-water mark this year with seven blocked shots and Jordan Clarkson exploded for a season-high 33 points – going 12-of-17 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from long-range to go with six boards.

Love and Thompson each doubled-up in their third straight contest.

Love scored seven of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, drilling both three-point attempts – including a bomb with 1:03 to play that gave Cleveland the lead back for good. On the night, the five-time All-Star went 6-of-13 from the floor, 5-of-11 from deep and 4-of-6 from the stripe to go with 13 boards.

Thompson wasn’t quite as productive offensively – finishing with 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting – but he managed to lead both squads with 15 boards, adding three assists and a block.

Darius Garland didn’t have his best shooting night either, but good enough to finish with 14 points, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – his third straight such game, fourth in his last five – finishing with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 3-of-5 mark from long-distance.

As a team, the Wine & Gold drilled 17 three-pointers, outrebounded Memphis, 60-46, and handed out 26 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas doubled-up with 14 points and 14 boards and rookie Ja Morant – who nearly jumped over Kevin Love on a first-quarter dunk attempt – led both squads with 11 assists.