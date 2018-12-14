Daily News - December 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 29 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-21) will continue their homestand on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (18-9).

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Bucks 108-92 on Dec. 10, 2018 - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBucks Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers continue their homestand on Friday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at The Q. Tipoff in The Land is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

On Friday, the Wine & Gold are in position to grab a second straight win after they bested the New York Knicks, 113-106, on Wednesday night at The Q. After icing the Knicks with an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter, the Wine & Gold have now won back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

The Cavs got out to a hot start on Wednesday night scoring 39 points in the first quarter which was their most in any opening period this season. The squad also played well in the trenches, outrebounding the Knicks 51-43 - the sixth time this season they have grabbed at least 50 rebounds in a game.

From a player perspective, the Cavs were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored a team-high 28 points in Wednesday's win. Clarkson has scored in double figures in 24-of-28 games this season, including seven 20-plus point performances and is now averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game (fifth-best among all NBA bench players). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Bring Joy To the Worlds of Pediatric Patients

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

It was a beautiful sight, everyone was happy tonight, as the Cavs went walking in a winter wonderland at Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Thursday.

The full Cavaliers roster spent the afternoon decking the halls with boughs of holly and going room to room visiting the pediatric patients and their families.

Their eyes, how they twinkled, their dimples, how merry; their cheeks were like roses, their noses like cherries.

There were lots of smiles and hugs and even a few round bellies that shook when they laughed like a bowl full of jelly. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

