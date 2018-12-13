Cavs Bring Joy To the Worlds of Pediatric Patients

December 13, 2018
Cavs.com
Posted: Dec 13, 2018

It was a beautiful sight, everyone was happy tonight, as the Cavs went walking in a winter wonderland at Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Thursday.

The full Cavaliers roster spent the afternoon decking the halls with boughs of holly and going room to room visiting the pediatric patients and their families.

Their eyes, how they twinkled, their dimples, how merry; their cheeks were like roses, their noses like cherries.

There were lots of smiles and hugs and even a few round bellies that shook when they laughed like a bowl full of jelly.

The players delivered gifts to all the kids, bringing a bit of joy to their world as part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.

