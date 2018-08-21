Daily News - August 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Legend Of Billy The Kid

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Back in the day – long before ESPN or Bleacher Report or SB Nation – when Sports Illustrated was THE authority for written sports features, there was a famous piece written by acclaimed author George Plimpton about the New York Mets signing a reclusive baseball prodigy named Sidd Finch.

In 1985, long before the internet, it was entirely possible for a youngster like Sidd Finch to somehow fly under the radar. But this prospect was like no one anyone had ever heard of. According to Plimpton’s article, Finch could throw an 168mph fastball with pinpoint precision, wore only one shoe (a hiker’s boot) while pitching and was the adopted son of an archaeologist who died in a plane crash over Nepal.

Mets fans, opposing GMs and broadcast media scrambled for any shred of information on Finch – who by this time had allegedly eschewed a baseball career to pursue yoga and the French horn. But they could find none.

Eventually, readers began putting the pieces together. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Channing Frye Q&A: Life without LeBron James, what he learned in LA and what awaits the young Lakers

Author: Erik Gundersen

Publication: LeBron Wire

When it comes to LeBron James’ old team and his new team, few in the world have a better perspective on what is to come for both than Channing Frye.

A member of the Cavaliers 2016 championship team and cemented forever in the city’s sports legacy, Frye also enjoyed high points with the Cavs last season, such as winning 18 out of 19 games early in the season, before being traded in February to the Lakers, LeBron’s new home.

After LeBron’s big move, Frye returned to the scene of the most glorious moments of his career by signing a 1-year deal with the Cavaliers.

Being that Frye is away from both places at his summer home in Portland, I wanted to catch up with him before the coming season, the schedule and the process of trying to make the playoffs comes to the forefront of his mind. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Clarkson’s Philippines edged by Zhou’s China at Asian Games

Author: Stephen Wade

Publication: News Tribune

The Philippines was vastly improved with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson added to the team to face China at the Asian Games.

Just one problem.

Although the U.S.-born Clarkson led all scorers with 28 points, he had to sit out much of the fourth quarter with a cramp in his right thigh. That was the opening China needed, winning 82-80 in Tuesday's Group D game.

Clarkson returned to play the last few minutes of the quarter, and the Philippines Paul Dalistan missed a 3-point shot with about five seconds left, which could have sealed an upset against the tournament favorites.

"After he cramped, Jordan couldn't play his 100-percent best," Philippines coach Joseller Guiao said. "But even without him in there we still played well." - CLICK HERE to read full story.