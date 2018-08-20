The Legend of Billy the Kid



Back in the day – long before ESPN or Bleacher Report or SB Nation – when Sports Illustrated was THE authority for written sports features, there was a famous piece written by acclaimed author George Plimpton about the New York Mets signing a reclusive baseball prodigy named Sidd Finch.

In 1985, long before the internet, it was entirely possible for a youngster like Sidd Finch to somehow fly under the radar. But this prospect was like no one anyone had ever heard of. According to Plimpton’s article, Finch could throw an 168mph fastball with pinpoint precision, wore only one shoe (a hiker’s boot) while pitching and was the adopted son of an archaeologist who died in a plane crash over Nepal.

Mets fans, opposing GMs and broadcast media scrambled for any shred of information on Finch – who by this time had allegedly eschewed a baseball career to pursue yoga and the French horn. But they could find none.

Eventually, readers began putting the pieces together.

The article was published in SI’s April 1 issue and its subhead read: "He's a pitcher, part yogi and part recluse. Impressively liberated from our opulent life-style, Sidd's deciding about yoga." – with the first letters of each word spelling out "Happy April Fools' Day.”

Obviously, Sidd Finch never existed, and the entire endeavor was an elaborate hoax. Pro baseball almost saw the actual version of the tall tale when “Toe” Nash burst briefly onto the scene before flaming out in spectacular fashion.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 15: NBA Draft Prospect, Billy Preston poses for a portrait during the 2018 NBA Combine circuit on May 15, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois.

Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

We’re a long way from April, so this piece on Cavs.com won’t be about rookie forward Billy Preston being able to dunk from halfcourt or swish consecutive jumpers from the opposite baseline.

But Preston – who came to Kansas, according to 247Sports, as the 20th-ranked player and 8th-ranked power forward in his class – does enter the NBA as a mystery in an age where it’s almost impossible to slip through the cracks.

Blessed with an NBA-ready body at age 20, the former Redondo Beach native boasts a 7-1 wingspan and chiseled 240-pound frame. Preston was recruited by Kansas out of Oak Hill Academy, but he never stepped foot on the floor for the Jayhawks after eligibility concerns derailed his freshman season at Lawrence.

Instead, Preston went overseas and signed with BC Igokea of the Adriatic League, where he played a grand total of three games.

"Yeah, I wish I had played college ball; If I could've played college basketball, I think my whole story would've been different," admitted Preston. "But it's all God's plan; I'll leave everything to God's plan and let him handle it how he handles it. Good and bad, I just learn from everything, but I'm here today and that's all that matters."

Preston watched two rounds of players get their names called on Draft night this past June – and the evening ended without his being one of them.

"Me and my family, we knew it could have gone either way (that night)," said Preston. "Before the draft, I did 15 workouts through the whole month of June. Me, my family, my agent -- we kind of knew I could either be drafted or go undrafted, so we were praying for the best, but we knew that the outcome, whatever it was, it was going to be fine with us. We were just going to continue to look for the next step."

But one look at Preston – even in his first Summer League outing while he was still shaking off the rust – was enough to convince the Cavaliers to ink him to a two-way deal with both the Cavs and Charge this year.

The Cavaliers roster will be much different in the upcoming season than it’s been over the last four, and that should provide Preston plenty of opportunities to develop in Canton and contribute in Cleveland. Preston’s teammate, Ante Zizic, did some outstanding work in Canton last year and it paid off late in the campaign, with Big Z almost solidifying a spot in this season’s rotation.

Preston will be looking for that same career arc on both levels this season.

"Whatever (the coaching staff) has planned for me or whatever they think is best -- if they want me to go down to Canton and play a couple of games or however many games it is, to develop and get better as a professional, then that's what I'll do," said the 6-10 forward. "But if they feel I can help the Cavs, then that's something I'll do too. It's all in the coaches' hands and I'm good with either."

After playing just three games between high school and his first Summer League contest against Washington – it took a couple contests for the 20-year-old to find his rhythm. At times he looked rushed. At others, he was plodding in the post. But he improved throughout the week – gradually getting used to the speed and physicality of the game.

"This whole year for me has basically been training and working on my game and just getting better, and it's paying off now." Preston on reaching the next level

Despite not shooting a great percentage, Preston notched double-figures in each of Cleveland’s last five games and showed that he has room to develop as a solid rebounder and rim-protector. And he knows he’s still got a long way to go.

When asked what he needs to work on in his first year as a pro, Preston admitted: "Everything. Of course, defense, but also, trying to get to the basket more, not settling for jump shots. But mainly on the defensive end and rebounding."

Unlike the legend of Sidd Finch, we now know that Billy Preston – the McDonald’s All-American oozing with potential who disappeared off the NBA radar after leaving Lawrence – actually exists in the flesh and blood.

And better yet, he’s a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers (and Canton Charge). Where he goes from here is up to the coaching staffs on either level – and of course, Preston himself.

But right now, as summer starts to dwindle away, the kid is champing at the proverbial bit to prove himself to the basketball world.

"This whole year for me has basically been training and working on my game and just getting better and it's paying off now," concluded Preston. "I played a couple preseason games in college, a couple games overseas, but other than that it's just been working out, working on my game and training.

"But I was still blessed enough to be invited to the Combine, and still was blessed enough to get signed by the Cavaliers. And now I’m just taking it day by day."