Daily News - August 15, 2019

NBA 2K20 to highlight Cavaliers 2015-16 NBA Championship team

Author: Troy Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When NBA 2K20 hits retailers on Sept. 6, Cavaliers fans will be in for a treat.

This year’s game is adding six new classic teams to the mix, including the 2015-16 Cleveland squad that won the NBA Championship led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The other new classic teams are the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs, 2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers, 2009-10 Portland Trailblazers, 2002-03 Phoenix Suns and the 2006-07 Washington Wizards.

This marks the third Cavs classic team to arrive on NBA 2K. The 1989-90 and 2006-07 teams were both added to the game with NBA 2K19. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Mark Your Calendar

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

Now that the 2019-20 Regular Season schedule is official, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats about the upcoming campaign in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

10/26 … date of the Cavs' home opener against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

14 … back-to-backs scheduled for the Wine & Gold this upcoming season.

7 … times Cleveland plays on a Sunday this year - the lowest amount of any day of the week.

2 … six-game road trips the Cavs will embark on (Jan. 9-18 and Mar. 10-21).

6 … games played in their longest home stand, which spans November 23 to December 6. - CLICK HERE to read full story.