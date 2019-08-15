Daily News - August 15, 2019

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
NBA 2K20 to highlight Cavaliers 2015-16 NBA Championship team
Author: Troy Smith
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When NBA 2K20 hits retailers on Sept. 6, Cavaliers fans will be in for a treat.
This year’s game is adding six new classic teams to the mix, including the 2015-16 Cleveland squad that won the NBA Championship led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
The other new classic teams are the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs, 2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers, 2009-10 Portland Trailblazers, 2002-03 Phoenix Suns and the 2006-07 Washington Wizards.
This marks the third Cavs classic team to arrive on NBA 2K. The 1989-90 and 2006-07 teams were both added to the game with NBA 2K19. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
By the Numbers: Mark Your Calendar
Author: Staff
Publication: Cavs.com
Now that the 2019-20 Regular Season schedule is official, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats about the upcoming campaign in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.
10/26 … date of the Cavs' home opener against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
14 … back-to-backs scheduled for the Wine & Gold this upcoming season.
7 … times Cleveland plays on a Sunday this year - the lowest amount of any day of the week.
2 … six-game road trips the Cavs will embark on (Jan. 9-18 and Mar. 10-21).
6 … games played in their longest home stand, which spans November 23 to December 6. - CLICK HERE to read full story.