Daily News - April 4, 2020

Coronavirus-relief telethon hours extended; Cavs added to program

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Saturday's telethon to raise money for coronavirus-relief efforts has been extended by an hour because of the overwhelming response leading to the program, which will include several Cleveland Cavaliers.

"All for The Land: Covid-19 Relief Live" now will run 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The fundraiser will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 19 News, WTAM-AM 1100 and WMMS-FM 100.7. It will be simulcast on CW 43 as well as on WTAM and WMMS.

The three-hour show will celebrate local heroes and groups that have been helping stem the tide of coronavirus. Money raised will go to United Way and Greater Cleveland Food Bank. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond and Darius Garland to Go Head-to-Head with NBA Players in NBA 2K20 This Weekend

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

Cavaliers fan everywhere will get a virtual basketball fix this weekend as Andre Drummond and Darius Garland trade in their sneakers for a gaming controller and matchup against other NBA players in NBA 2K20:

City Edition On FRIDAY night- Darius Garland represented the Cavaliers in a game against Suns forward Tariq Owens for a friendly contest of NBA 2K20. Garland, who played as the Cavs, beat Owens as the Suns, 105-45. Fans can watch the replay of the virtual game on the Cavs Twitch channel (Twitch.com/cavs). The unique viewing experience will feature the sights and sounds of Garland and Owens as they play in front of a webcam, as well as a chat box for fans to comment and interact throughout the game.

Sunday at 9:00 P.M. ET – Andre Drummond will battle DeMarcus Cousins in the first-round of the “NBA 2K Players Tournament,” an NBA 2K20 single-elimination tournament between 16 current NBA players. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. For more information about the tournament, click HERE. Time and network are subject to change. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Anxiety in a time of isolation – youth services CEO inspired by the words of Kevin Love

Author: Mark Murphy

Publication: Bostonherald.com

Kevin Love became an international champion in March 2018, when the Cleveland Cavaliers star wrote a piece for The Players Tribune about his anxiety and depression.

During an April 1 interview with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Love said those conditions have intensified in the wake of COVID-19. The situation also reminded Love of something President Barack Obama once shared with him.

“It’s the isolation and loneliness that’s devastating at this time,” Love recounted to his host. “It’s important for people to know it’s normal to feel this way.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

