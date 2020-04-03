Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond and Darius Garland to Go Head-to-Head with NBA Players in NBA 2K20 This Weekend

Cavaliers fan everywhere will get a virtual basketball fix this weekend as Andre Drummond and Darius Garland trade in their sneakers for a gaming controller and matchup against other NBA players in NBA 2K20:

On FRIDAY night- Darius Garland represented the Cavaliers in a game against Suns forward Tariq Owens for a friendly contest of NBA 2K20. Garland, who played as the Cavs, beat Owens as the Suns, 105-45. Fans can watch the replay of the virtual game on the Cavs Twitch channel (Twitch.com/cavs). The unique viewing experience will feature the sights and sounds of Garland and Owens as they play in front of a webcam, as well as a chat box for fans to comment and interact throughout the game.

Sunday at 9:00 P.M. ET – Andre Drummond will battle DeMarcus Cousins in the first-round of the “NBA 2K Players Tournament,” an NBA 2K20 single-elimination tournament between 16 current NBA players. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. For more information about the tournament, click HERE. Time and network are subject to change.