Daily News - April 13, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers win tiebreaker with Phoenix, will enter NBA Draft Lottery in second spot

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed their first major victory of the offseason.

With chairman Dan Gilbert watching in New York, the Cavs, who finished 19-63 during the first year without LeBron James, won the tiebreaker -- a blind draw -- with the Phoenix Suns. This win catapults them into the No. 2 spot heading into the NBA Draft Lottery on May 14. Where they pick in the draft will be officially determined that night.

No matter what happened with the blind drawing, the Cavs were going to have equal odds with Phoenix and New York of winning the lottery. They have a 14 percent chance of that. But the drawing ensures Cleveland won’t pick any lower than No. 6 -- a big development considering how this draft class is viewed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers coaching search: Nate Tibbetts, Becky Hammon and who knows?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Your head can fall off trying to look in all the directions of where the Cleveland Cavaliers might be searching for a new head coach.

The day after the job came open – again – it’s almost impossible to guess who will replace Larry Drew.

I’ll throw out the name of Nate Tibbetts, an assistant for the last six years in Portland. He was a Cavs assistant in 2011-13. I know former Cavs General Manager David Griffin thought the 41-year-old Tibbetts could eventually become an NBA head coach. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have a coaching favorite…yet: Fedor’s five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office gathered Friday afternoon to compile their list of potential coaching candidates. According to multiple sources that spoke with cleveland.com, the Cavs don’t have a favorite yet and there are numerous prospects general manager Koby Altman and his staff will consider before trying to narrow it down even further.

Ironically, many of those candidates are represented by the same agent. As of late Thursday night, he hadn’t heard from Altman about setting up interviews.

That should be coming soon. The Cavs’ coaching search is officially underway. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

