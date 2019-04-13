By the Numbers: Season Recap

As the Wine & Gold gear up for an eventful offseason, Cavs.com looks back at some impressive facts and stats from the 2018-19 campaign in today’s installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

83 … season-high in points tallied by the Cavs bench against the Brooklyn Nets on February 13.

9.4, 8.2, 3.2 … points, rebounds and assists averaged by Larry Nance Jr. this season, all three of which were career-highs.

1,371 … total points accumulated by Collin Sexton in his rookie season - the third most by a Cavs freshman in franchise history.

.792 … free-throw percentage posted by the Wine & Gold, which was the seventh best FT% in the NBA this season.

10.9, 10.2 … Tristan Thompson's point and rebound averages - his first season averaging a double-double.

40 … games where the Cavs tied or outrebounded foes this season. They had at least a plus-9 margin on the glass 15 times.

72 … times Jordan Clarkson scored in double digits this season, making him the league leader among bench players.

8-8 … Cleveland's mark from behind the arc in the first quarter against the Pelicans on Jan 9. It was just one trey shy of their franchise record for most in a single quarter (9-9, 11/15/14 vs. Atlanta).

12,000th … point scored by Kevin Love in his career on March 28 against the Spurs, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to accumulate at least 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers

9.1 … increase in points-per-game by Cedi Osman from the 2017-18 Season to the 2018-19 Season (3.9-13.0).

26 … times this season Cleveland had at least six players score in double figures.

2 … games-in-a-row (Mar. 11/12) where Collin Sexton scored 25-plus points without turning the ball over a single time.

139 … points scored during triple-OT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against BKN on February 13.

15+ … rebounds hauled in by T.T. over eight games in 2018-19.

11.5 … three-pointers averaged by the Wine & Gold this season since January 1.

4 … straight games where the Cavs tallied 50-plus bench points, which tied a franchise record from 1991.

2/20/22 … the date of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after being announced earlier at the beginning of the 2018-19 Season.