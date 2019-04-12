Daily News - April 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: An early look at potential coaching candidates

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The expected news came down Thursday, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Larry Drew agreeing to mutually part ways.

Drew and general manager Koby Altman had a productive, healthy conversation in which Altman thanked Drew for getting the Cavaliers through a bumpy first season in the post-LeBron James era.

Drew understood Cleveland’s stance and will keep his options open. For the Cavs, this means conducting an extensive search. They will take their time. For the first summer since 2014, when James joined in free agency, the Cavaliers’ season isn’t extending into June, and the front office intends to capitalize on those extra months. Altman will hold a press conference Friday, wrapping up the 2018-19 campaign. Then he will start compiling a list of prospective candidates and make some calls.

Chairman Dan Gilbert and Altman will lead this search, with the duo seeking a candidate who possesses the many traits that have been most meaningful in past years. The Cavs will focus on fit, repeatedly mentioning that as the driving force behind a coaching change from David Blatt to Tyronn Lue and then again from Lue to Drew. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Challenged by coach Larry Drew, Cavaliers’ young core faces crucial summer to improve

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Drew’s coaching run with the Cleveland Cavaliers has ended.

After meeting Thursday afternoon, the Cavs and Larry Drew agreed to mutually part ways -- a “tough decision,” according to a source who spoke with cleveland.com.

The Cavs, who will now begin a wide-ranging search, hoping to find the right guy to lead them into this new era, offered Drew a chance to be one of the many candidates they considered for the job. Drew politely declined, a source said.

“We have great respect and appreciation for Larry and the job that he did as the head coach of the Cavaliers for nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign," general manager Koby Altman said in a statement. "He brought professionalism, class and steady leadership both this past season and prior four years. Larry and I had a productive discussion about this past season, the future of the franchise and the search process that we will shortly launch regarding the head coaching role. All of us in Cleveland wish Larry nothing but the best going forward.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jaxson Hayes NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Texas center

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Medina Gazette

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jaxson Hayes has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

A year after helping Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller to a state championship in Ohio, Hayes has risen to prominence on the national stage. He could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Hayes as a prospect:

THE JAXSON HAYES FILE

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

2018-19 stats: 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 72.8 field-goal percentage and 74.0 percent free-throw shooting in 23.3 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

