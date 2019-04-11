Cavs and Larry Drew Mutually Agree to Pursue Others Paths

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach Larry Drew announced on Thursday, April 11 they have mutually agreed that Drew will not return as the team’s head coach next season. Drew’s current contract expired with the conclusion of the 2018-19 Cavaliers season.

“We have great respect and appreciation for Larry and the job that he did as the head coach of the Cavaliers for nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign. He brought professionalism, class and steady leadership both this past season and prior four years,” said Altman. “Larry and I had a productive discussion about this past season, the future of the franchise and the search process that we will shortly launch regarding the head coaching role. Larry respectfully declined to participate in the search process and will not be returning to coach the Cavaliers. All of us in Cleveland wish Larry nothing but the best going forward.”

Drew was named head coach of the Cavaliers on November 5 and guided the team to an overall record of 19-63, with all 19 wins coming after Drew took over following the team’s 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season. Prior to his arrival to Cleveland, Drew held head coaching stints in Atlanta and Milwaukee before joining the Cavaliers first as an Assistant Coach and later as the Associate Head Coach, which includes the 2015-16 campaign when Cleveland won its first-ever NBA Championship.

“I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, the entire organization, and especially our fans, for what has been a very special and rewarding time here in Cleveland. Koby and I had a good discussion following the season and have both decided that the best decision for each of us was that I would not return to coach the team,” said Drew. “I am very proud of what we accomplished over the last several years together and will always cherish our Championship. I also want to commend our players this season for the bond that they established, the way they approached their jobs and the hard work and growth they had every day. I am very proud of them and wish them the best as they continue to develop for the future.”