Daily News - April 10, 2019

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson still undecided about playing in FIBA World Cup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cedi Osman will play for Turkey in the FIBA World Cup, carrying high hopes that he can help lead the team a top 8 finish and maybe even upset the United States in the group stage.

Nik Stauskas, who helped Canada to a bronze medal on two separate occasions, is planning to be a part of the Canadian National Team.

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson? Well, they are still undecided.

“I’m considering it,” Love reiterated Tuesday night prior to the Cavaliers’ season finale. It’s at least the third time Love has talked about the possibility of playing for Team USA this summer. “I’m on the list so I don’t know what will happen there.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers end season with 124-97 loss, finish with fourth-worst record in franchise history: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New arena name. Same result.

Hours before tipoff Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially changed Quicken Loans Arena to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Then they christened their renamed home with one final loss.

The Cavs ended the season on a 10-game losing streak, dropping the season finale against the Charlotte Hornets, 124-97. Charlotte entered the night needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Cavs, who once had those same goals, were simply hoping to deliver an admirable effort before heading into an early, uncertain summer.

Cleveland battled for one half before getting blown out in the second. The Hornets outscored the Cavs 60-41 over the final 24 minutes.

Like so many nights during this often-grueling season, this one wasn’t a complete loss. Playing in his 82nd game, rookie Collin Sexton soared to new heights. With three assists to Channing Frye late in the fourth quarter, Sexton boosted his total to 10 on the night, surpassing his previous career high of seven. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers shift focus to coaching decision, NBA Draft Lottery following one of worst seasons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew delivered one last message to his guys in the locker room following a 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets -- a defeat that dropped the Cavs’ record to 19-63, equaling the fourth-worst mark in franchise history, tying the record set by the team in the first season following LeBron James’ departure in 2010.

There are some parallels. Plenty of differences too.

Drew’s primary message was pointed and simple, one that might not only have been directed at the players: Everyone needs to take a hard look and give an honest assessment. Everyone needs to get better.

“I remember a coach that I played for, he said that he challenged every player in the room to come back a different player,” Drew said following the loss. "Just be true to yourself and look in the mirror and truly say that you’re going to be better in this area when you come back the following season. Some guys, they can’t do it. They won’t do it. But being a young player, I think it’s important that you really do a true self-evaluation of your game and try to get better and try to improve. There is no better time to improve than over the summer, to really work on your weaknesses. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

