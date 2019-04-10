Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Cavs Fall to Hornets in Season Finale

Sexton's Double-Double Not Enough at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Apr 09, 2019

Wrap-Up -- Tuesday’s season finale in Cleveland was about past, present and future.

It marked the celebration of Channing Frye’s 13-year career, it marked (unfortunately) the squad’s 10th straight loss to end the campaign and it marked the beginning of a new era – complete with a new name on what’s soon to be a completely renovated arena.

Playing their first official game at what’s now called Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold wrapped up a frustrating regular season – finishing with a 19-63 mark after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the past four years – falling to the Playoff-hungry Hornets, 124-97.

The Cavaliers started off strong, trailing by just a deuce after one period. But the Hornets – who came into the contest winners of three straight – kept the pressure up from there, notching at least 30 points in two of the next three periods while holding the Wine & Gold to just 17 in the third.

When the game began getting away in the fourth quarter, both coaches began emptying their benches. James Borrego needed to keep his squad rested and ready for a must-win on Wednesday against Orlando while Larry Drew was looking to get 13-year-vet Channing Frye a nice run to cap his career.

Frye answered the call in style – scoring 10 points in the final period, going 3-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-range – each field goal driving the bench and the sold out crowd into a frenzy.

Frye led five Cavaliers in double-figures – with rookie Collin Sexton leading the way with 18 points on 8-for-17 shooting to go with a career-high 10 assists, getting his final dime on the final three-pointer of Channing’s career, a 27-foot bomb with 35 seconds to play.

The Cavaliers outscored Charlotte in the paint, 48-34, and grabbed five more rebounds, but the Hornets drained 22 three-pointers on the night, with three starters hitting at least four triples apiece and four more reserves hitting at least two.

Cavaliers

Balance scoring not enough on Tuesday night against Charlotte.

Jordan Clarkson bounced back from a rough outing on Sunday afternoon against San Antonio, following up with 16 points in the loss – going 7-for-13 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Tuesday’s effort was the 72nd time Clarkson tallied double-figures off the bench this season – tops among all NBA reserves.

Cedi Osman wrapped up a solid sophomore campaign with 17 points and four boards, going 7-of-13 from the floor, 2-of-5 from long-range.

Larry Nance Jr. also completed a stellar first complete season with his hometown team – finishing the year with four straight double-doubles, grabbing double-digit boards in seven straight with his 10-point, 12-rebound performance on Tuesday night, adding a team-high six assists and the squad’s only two blocks.

The Hornets – who snapped an eight-game losing streak in Cleveland with the win – were led by Kemba Walker’s 23 points and another strong bench effort from their two top reserves, Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky, who combined for 37 points in the win.

Turning Point -- If anyone was under the misconceived notion that the shorthanded Cavs would lay down for Charlotte – erasing the Hornets’ 12-point first quarter lead to tie the game dispelled that thought.

But the Hornets began asserting their will in the second quarter – even after the Wine & Gold erased an eight-point edge – using a 20-8 run just before intermission to re-take a double-digit lead.

Late in the third quarter, Charlotte opened an 11-point lead on Miles Bridges reverse layup and kept it at double-figures the rest of the way.

By the Numbers1,049, 4,002 … three-pointers and rebounds that Channing Frye has tallied over the course of his 13-year NBA career – becoming just the 36th player in history to top the 1K and 4K marks in both categories. Among seven-footers, only Dirk Nowitzki has canned more career triples than Frye.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on his takeaways from the season and the season finale …

”I really enjoyed coming to work every day, because these guys made it that way. They stayed focused and they stayed the course when I took over. I told them I would make demands on them and I expect them to play hard and for the most part, they did that. They did that. But watching Channing go out the way he did – that will be more memorable than anything, probably.”

Up Next -- The Cavaliers head into the offseason with a pair of first-rounders in the upcoming Draft, including a Lottery selection that will be determined on May 14 in Secaucus. From there, it’s onto Summer League, the league’s free agency period and Training Camp in preparation for the franchise’s 50th season at the state-of-the-art Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Calls of the Game

FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Channing Frye

Listen in as FOX Sports Ohio mic'd up Channing Frye during Tuesdays's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets - April 9, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Channing Frye
Now Playing

FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Channing Frye

Listen in as FOX Sports Ohio mic'd up Channing Frye during Tuesdays's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Apr 9, 2019  |  01:55
#CavsHornets Postgame: Channing Frye
Now Playing

#CavsHornets Postgame: Channing Frye

Cavaliers forward Channing Frye spoke with Fred McLeod following Tuesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Apr 9, 2019  |  08:07
#CavsHornets Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Now Playing

#CavsHornets Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 9, 2019  |  05:00
#CavsHornets Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

#CavsHornets Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 9, 2019  |  02:11
Cavs Gift Jerseys and Shoes to Wine & Gold Nation
Now Playing

Cavs Gift Jerseys and Shoes to Wine & Gold Nation

Lucky members of Wine & Gold Nation got to join the Cavaliers on the court following Tuesday's Fan Appreciation Night to receive the game-worn jerseys and shoes.
Apr 9, 2019  |  11:38
#CavsHornets Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsHornets Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 9, 2019  |  06:33
GAME RECAP: Hornets 124, Cavaliers 97
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Hornets 124, Cavaliers 97

Jeremy Lamb leads Charlotte past Cleveland on Tuesday night.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:00
Channing Frye Knocks Down a Barrage of Shots in Final NBA Appearance
Now Playing

Channing Frye Knocks Down a Barrage of Shots in Final NBA Appearance

In his final minutes as a Cavalier and NBA ball player, Channing Frye knocked down shot after shot, including a pair of triples in Tuesday's Fan Appreciation Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:38
Nance Jr. with the Fourth-Quarter Flush
Now Playing

Nance Jr. with the Fourth-Quarter Flush

Larry Nance Jr. raises the roof with a big-time dunk in the fourth quarter.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:08
Larry Tosses the Long Assist to a Wide-Open Cedi
Now Playing

Larry Tosses the Long Assist to a Wide-Open Cedi

Larry Nance Jr. sends a missile down court to Cedi Osman who knocks down the wide-open layup.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:11
Collin and Ante Tough Their Way to a Bucket
Now Playing

Collin and Ante Tough Their Way to a Bucket

Collin Sexton finds Ante Zizic down low for the basket midway through the third quarter on Tuesday night.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:19
Young Bull Nails the Buzzer-Beating Floater at Half
Now Playing

Young Bull Nails the Buzzer-Beating Floater at Half

Jordan Clarkson tosses a high dime to Collin Sexton who just gets it in before the halftime buzzer sounds.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:13
Sexton Speeds Past Charlotte for Roll-In Bucket
Now Playing

Sexton Speeds Past Charlotte for Roll-In Bucket

Collin Sexton races by the Hornets 'D' before laying in the soft bucket midway through the second frame.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:20
Stauskas Hits the Hornets with the Stutter-Step Trey
Now Playing

Stauskas Hits the Hornets with the Stutter-Step Trey

Nik Stauskas pulls a quick fake stutter step on the Charlotte defender before knocking down the second-quarter trey.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:12
Flo Rida Performs at Halftime on Fan Appreciation Night
Now Playing

Flo Rida Performs at Halftime on Fan Appreciation Night

Miami-based rapper Flo Rida performed some of his hit songs during halftime of Tuesday's Fan Appreciation Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 9, 2019  |  06:51
Nance Jr. Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!'
Now Playing

Nance Jr. Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!'

Larry Nance Jr. halts Charlotte's Kemba Walker beneath the basket with a two-handed stuff in this 'More Driven Highlight' by Goodyear.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:14
Featured Highlight: Chriss Rocks the Rim
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Chriss Rocks the Rim

Marquese Chriss picks off the Hornets' pass before throwing down the wide-open slam dunk midway through the first quarter.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:19
Channing Frye Addresses the Crowd Prior to His Final Game
Now Playing

Channing Frye Addresses the Crowd Prior to His Final Game

Cavaliers center Channing Frye addressed the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night on Fan Appreciation Night.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:51
Great Passing Leads to a Brandon Knight Trey
Now Playing

Great Passing Leads to a Brandon Knight Trey

Brandon Knight knocks down a three following some impressive passing by his teammates.
Apr 9, 2019  |  00:11
Thompson Reflects on the Season
Now Playing

Thompson Reflects on the Season

Cavaliers forward/center Tristan Thompson discusses the 2018-19 campaign with the media prior to Tuesday’s regular season finale.
Apr 9, 2019  |  04:36
Fan Appreciation Night on April 9
Now Playing

Fan Appreciation Night on April 9

Prizes will rain down at The Q as the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets on April 9 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart.
Apr 8, 2019  |  00:30
Buds Night Out on Tuesdays
Now Playing

Buds Night Out on Tuesdays

Every Tuesday home game, hang out with the Wine & Gold, a buddy and enjoy an ice-cold Budweiser. Get two Cavs tickets and two Budweisers (must be 21) 24 oz. draft beers for only $50!
Mar 25, 2019  |  00:15
Tags
Adel, Deng, Chriss, Marquese, Clarkson, Jordan, Frye, Channing, Knight, Brandon
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter