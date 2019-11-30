Daily News- November 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein has call into NBA office to discuss interpretation of travel calls

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before digging into his Thanksgiving meal with family on Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein looked back at the film from Wednesday’s loss against the Orlando Magic.

Well, one specific area: The turnovers. Mainly, the seven travel calls against his team.

“I have a call in with the league as well and we are going to talk about them,” Beilein said prior to Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "We are going to talk about where the travel is happening. You can see, if you slow it down several times, you can see there’s some. But we didn’t all of a sudden start traveling. It hasn’t been called and it was called. That’s what I think we have to figure out.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers show who they can become in 119-110 loss to Milwaukee Bucks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday night is exactly what the Cleveland Cavaliers envisioned when they selected point guard Darius Garland with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

One game after being the primary culprit in Cleveland’s pre-Thanksgiving loss to the Orlando Magic, Garland responded, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 5-of-7 from 3-point range to go with six assists. It’s the kind of performance that provides hope for the future.

The present, well, that’s looking a bit better too. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. continues evolution into multifaceted offensive threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Larry Nance Jr. midway through the 2017-18 season -- receiving him and Jordan Clarkson in return for Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a 2018 first-round pick -- Nance was viewed as a bouncy, switchy, hustling roller who could occasionally make a play on offense.

Now? He’s a vital, multifaceted piece of the Cavaliers rebuild.

“Watch this thing grow. With culture guys like him we will be like Miami one day,” Beilein said following a blowout loss against the Heat about one week ago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

