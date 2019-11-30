Bucks Hold Off Cavs Late Rally

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers played easily their best quarter of the season on Friday night. Unfortunately, it takes three more to beat the NBA’s hottest squad.

John Beilein’s young squad used a monster third period to bounce back from a 22-point deficit, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to just three in the fourth quarter. But Cleveland couldn’t quite close the deal, as the scorching Bucks ran off their 10th straight victory – 119-100 – improving to 16-3 on the season.

In that productive third quarter, the Cavaliers drilled 10 three-pointers – shooting 62 percent from the floor and 67 percent from beyond the arc, handing out 10 assists without committing a single turnover. In the process, they outscored Milwaukee by 10 and got themselves back into the ballgame after digging themselves an early hole.

After combining to pile up 13 of Cleveland’s 25 turnovers in Wednesday’s loss to Orlando, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland were both good with the ball on Friday – combining for just a pair of turnovers compared to 11 assists.

Garland continued to shoot the ball well – leading Cleveland with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from long-range, adding six assists. It’s the second time in a week that this June’s No. 5 overall pick has topped the 20-point plateau; averaging 16.0 points per over that five-game stretch.

Sexton added 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding five assist and a game-high three steals while committing just a single miscue in 32 minutes of work.

Cedi Osman posted his season-high, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, to go with four assists and a pair of steals. Kevin Love chipped in with 16 points – half of which he scored in the third quarter – adding eight boards and a game-high seven assists.

Tristan Thompson posted his 11th double-double of the season – tallying 11 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Larry Nance Jr. had his double-double streak halted at three straight contests, but he was still outstanding on Friday night – coming off the bench to finish with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, to go with nine boards and a blocked shot.

Nance, Thompson and Love all took their turns trying to stop the league’s reigning MVP – Giannis Antetokounmpo – but he still notched his 19th straight double-double to start the season, netting a game-high 33 points on 14-of-26 shooting, adding 12 boards, two steals and a pair of swats.

No other Bucks’ starter finished with more than 11 points, but their bench nearly lapped the Cavs’ reserves – outscoring them, 52-26, on the evening.