Daily News- February 13, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers flex muscle against Atlanta Hawks, 127-105, snapping home futility streak while showing frontcourt vision

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly one week ago, hours after the Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the NBA by adding two-time All-Star Andre Drummond at the trade deadline, one jovial player texted cleveland.com with an authoritative statement.

This is a championship-level frontcourt.

What that means in the big picture, in this pace-and-space era where traditional centers continue to fade, remains to be seen. The answer will come down the road and there are plenty of decisions ahead. But Wednesday night’s 127-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks spotlights the original point. It makes it tougher to argue, especially if the Cavaliers keep getting the same kind of effort from Drummond, Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love spending All-Star break speaking on panel with former President Barack Obama: ‘My second act could be extremely important’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Many of the NBA’s best and brightest stars are headed to Chicago this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game. Kevin Love will be right there with them.

Love didn’t get selected. He’s not Team Giannis. Nor is he Team LeBron. Love hasn’t made the annual showcase since 2018 -- the season before James left Cleveland and altered Love’s basketball future. He’s not participating in any events that precede the actual game on Sunday evening either. His days of competing in -- and winning -- 3-Point Shootouts are over. And while Love has grown close with teammate Collin Sexton over the last few years, Love isn’t going to frigid Chicago to watch the Rising Stars Game.

This weekend, Love is Team Obama. As in former President Barack Obama, the one person capable of getting Love to alter his vacation plans. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Blast Hawks, Halt Home Skid

WRAP-UP

For the first time since … well … the last time the Atlanta Hawks came to town, the Cavaliers had themselves some fun on their home floor.

After dropping their 12th straight home contest on Sunday – and in historic fashion – the Wine & Gold got back into the win column in their final game before the All-Star Break, thumping the Hawks, 127-105, on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers were solid on both ends of the floor and in the paint, their three big men all tallied double-doubles, and the second unit – led by Tristan Thompson – was dominant. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

