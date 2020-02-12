Cavs Blast Hawks, Halt Home Skid

WRAP-UP

For the first time since … well … the last time the Atlanta Hawks came to town, the Cavaliers had themselves some fun on their home floor.

After dropping their 12th straight home contest on Sunday – and in historic fashion – the Wine & Gold got back into the win column in their final game before the All-Star Break, thumping the Hawks, 127-105, on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers were solid on both ends of the floor and in the paint, their three big men all tallied double-doubles, and the second unit – led by Tristan Thompson – was dominant.

Thompson out-shot Atlanta’s Trae Young from beyond the arc, canning all three triples he attempted, finishing with a team-high 27 points in 26 minutes of work off the bench – going 11-of-16 from the floor overall, adding 11 boards (six off the offensive glass), an assist and a steal in the win.

Aside from a sloppy stretch early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers were in control for almost the entire night. Atlanta took a short-lived five-point lead midway through the first period, but Cleveland bounced back immediately and closed the quarter with a flourish.

Andre Drummond doubled-up in his second start with the Cavs – finishing with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, going 6-of-10 from the floor to go with a pair of blocks.

Larry Nance Jr., getting the start for an injured Kevin Love, continued his hot streak – playing an outstanding all-around floor game, netting a career-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, adding 12 boards, two assists, three steals and a pair of swats.

Cleveland’s big men dominated on Wednesday night – outscoring Atlanta in the paint, 68-44, and dominating on the boards, 55-38, including a 17-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

Collin Sexton bounced back with a 23-point performance in the win, going 7-of-17 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal. Darius Garland led the Cavs with seven assists to go with 12 boards and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. had another solid outing off the bench – pitching in with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, adding four boards and three helpers.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and paced both teams with 12 assists, but the Cavaliers made the All-Star guard work for it – going 8-of-17 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from long-range.