Cavs Blast Hawks, Halt Home Skid

Posted: Feb 12, 2020

WRAP-UP

For the first time since … well … the last time the Atlanta Hawks came to town, the Cavaliers had themselves some fun on their home floor.

After dropping their 12th straight home contest on Sunday – and in historic fashion – the Wine & Gold got back into the win column in their final game before the All-Star Break, thumping the Hawks, 127-105, on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers were solid on both ends of the floor and in the paint, their three big men all tallied double-doubles, and the second unit – led by Tristan Thompson – was dominant.

Thompson out-shot Atlanta’s Trae Young from beyond the arc, canning all three triples he attempted, finishing with a team-high 27 points in 26 minutes of work off the bench – going 11-of-16 from the floor overall, adding 11 boards (six off the offensive glass), an assist and a steal in the win.

Aside from a sloppy stretch early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers were in control for almost the entire night. Atlanta took a short-lived five-point lead midway through the first period, but Cleveland bounced back immediately and closed the quarter with a flourish.

Andre Drummond doubled-up in his second start with the Cavs – finishing with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, going 6-of-10 from the floor to go with a pair of blocks.

Larry Nance Jr., getting the start for an injured Kevin Love, continued his hot streak – playing an outstanding all-around floor game, netting a career-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, adding 12 boards, two assists, three steals and a pair of swats.

Cleveland’s big men dominated on Wednesday night – outscoring Atlanta in the paint, 68-44, and dominating on the boards, 55-38, including a 17-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

Collin Sexton bounced back with a 23-point performance in the win, going 7-of-17 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal. Darius Garland led the Cavs with seven assists to go with 12 boards and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. had another solid outing off the bench – pitching in with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, adding four boards and three helpers.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and paced both teams with 12 assists, but the Cavaliers made the All-Star guard work for it – going 8-of-17 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from long-range.

HIGHLIGHT

Dante Exum gets the steal and bounces a no-look pass to Kevin Porter Jr. who rises up and throws down a powerful two-handed jam.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers took control of this one early.

After running out to an early lead, the Hawks bounced right back, with Trae Young drilling a three-pointer to give Atlanta a five-point lead, 11-6, with 6:31 to play in the first quarter.

That was,however, as good as it would get for the Hawks. Baskets by Andre Drummond and Kevin Porter Jr. gave the Cavaliers the lead back – and they would explode from there, going on a 21-5 run to break the contest open.

The Cavs would lead by 15 after one quarter, opened up a 20-point advantage in the second and a 23-point edge in the third before eventually cruising to the finish line in the fourth – punctuated by Tristan Thompson’s third and final bomb of the ballgame, a 32-footer from the top of the arc with 31 seconds to play.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.1, .519, .500 … Kevin Porter Jr.’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (42-of-81) and from three-point range (16-of-32) over his last seven games.

Porter has notched double-figures in all seven of those contests, snagging at least one steal in five of those games and playing the final two without committing a single turnover.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on snapping the 12-game home slide …

”I feel for all the fans. We’ve really worked hard; we’ve had some really disappointing losses that were last-minute losses and then we’ve had some blowouts here over that time. But I thought you saw tonight, our guys didn’t quit, they played hard and they played together – even without Kevin (Love). So, it was a great win. Every win is a great win at this stage.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

Aside from Collin Sexton, who’ll represent the Wine & Gold in Chicago at the Rising Stars game, the Cavaliers get a nice mid-season break to re-charge the batteries – returning for a road back-to-back next Friday and Saturday, traveling to face the Wizards and Heat.

The Cavs then return home for a pair – welcoming the Heat and Sixers to town – before closing out the month of February with a road-home back-to-back against the Pelicans and Pacers.

Cavs vs. Hawks On-Court Postgame: Cavs Frontcourt

Cavaliers bigs Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Wednesday’s 127-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Hawks - February 12,2020

Cavs vs. Hawks On-Court Postgame: Cavs Frontcourt
Cavs vs. Hawks On-Court Postgame: Cavs Frontcourt

Cavaliers bigs Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Wednesday’s 127-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 12, 2020  |  01:38
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Wednesday’s 127-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 12, 2020  |  02:59
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Wednesday’s 127-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 12, 2020  |  07:51
Highlights: Tristan Thompson | Hawks vs. Cavaliers
Highlights: Tristan Thompson | Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson scored 27 points off the bench as the Cavs beat the Hawks on Wednesday.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:01
Porter Jr. Spins Shot Up and In
Porter Jr. Spins Shot Up and In

Kevin Porter Jr. finishes a tough lay-up that goes around the rim and falls in.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:10
Nance Assists On One End, Blocks Shot on the Other
Nance Assists On One End, Blocks Shot on the Other

Larry Nance drops a pass off to Tristan Thompson for a dunk then blocks a Hawks shot on the other side of the floor.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:19
Cavs Celebrate 2020 BHC Nominees
Cavs Celebrate 2020 BHC Nominees

Recognize Ohio-proud pioneers Donshon Wilson, Renee Powell, and Harrison Dillard (represented by daughter Terri) for their extraordinary accomplishments & careers and Empowering & Inspiring One Generation to the Next.
Feb 12, 2020  |  07:02
KPJ's Tough And-One
KPJ's Tough And-One

Kevin Porter Jr. gets inside and fights through contact to get the basket and earn a trip to the free throw line.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton's Smooth Stepback
Sexton's Smooth Stepback

Collin Sexton gets to his spot, pulls out a nice stepback move, and buries the jumper.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:09
Nance's Acrobatic Tip-In
Nance's Acrobatic Tip-In

Larry Nance Jr. follows up a Cavaliers miss with a tip-in at the rim.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:11
Cedi Makes Tough Pass to Drummond for Two
Cedi Makes Tough Pass to Drummond for Two

Cedi Osman makes a difficult pass over his defender to Andre Drummond who scores inside.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:09
Cavs Honor NBA Legend Vince Carter
Cavs Honor NBA Legend Vince Carter

In his last visit to Cleveland, NBA great Vince Carter gets a standing ovation from the fans.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:36
Drummond Plays Bully Ball Inside
Drummond Plays Bully Ball Inside

Andre Drummond powers his way into the paint and scores on his defender.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:10
Great Passing Leads to Nance Dunk
Great Passing Leads to Nance Dunk

Andre Drummond to Darius Garland to Larry Nance Jr... Cleveland's great passing down the court leads to Nance's powerful slam.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:15
KPJ to LNJ for Ally-Oop
KPJ to LNJ for Ally-Oop

Kevin Porter Jr. finds Larry Nance Jr. for an ally-oop in the second quarter against the Hawks.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:11
Tristan Scores Eight Straight Cavs Points
Tristan Scores Eight Straight Cavs Points

Tristan Thompson scores eight straight Cavs points by knocking down two three-balls and adding in a dunk.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:31
Feat. Highlight: KPJ's Fastbreak Fun
Feat. Highlight: KPJ's Fastbreak Fun

Dante Exum steals the ball on defense and fires a no-look bounce pass to Kevin Porter Jr. in transition, as KPJ shows off his hops with a high-flying jam.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:20
Exum Finds Sexton for a Long Three
Exum Finds Sexton for a Long Three

Dante Exum and Collin Sexton play a two-man game, as Exum finds Sexton who cans a three from way downtown.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:13
TT Shows Off His Hustle
TT Shows Off His Hustle

Tristan Thompson keeps the play alive multiple times before Collin Sexton hits a lay-up.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:21
KPJ's Crafty Pass to Thompson
KPJ's Crafty Pass to Thompson

Kevin Porter Jr. gets inside and splits the defense with a quick pass to Tristan Thompson.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:10
TT Runs the Floor, Finishes Play with a Dunk
TT Runs the Floor, Finishes Play with a Dunk

Darius Garland passes back to Tristan Thompson who gets rewarded by running the floor with a dunk.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:10
Drummond Blocks Hawks First Shot Attempt
Drummond Blocks Hawks First Shot Attempt

Andre Drummond makes a statement early as he rejects Atlanta's first shot attempt of the game.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:09
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 127, Hawks 105
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 127, Hawks 105

Cleveland pulls away with a home win against Atlanta as Tristan Thompson comes off the bench to score 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Feb 12, 2020  |  00:00
