Daily News- January 24, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers have no excuses, no answers in latest loss to Washington Wizards, 124-112

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers termed their embarrassing blowout loss against the New York Knicks on Monday night a “schedule loss," with head coach John Beilein getting introduced to the league’s “voodoo magic.”

So what, exactly, was behind Thursday night’s 124-112 defeat against the sleep-deprived Washington Wizards?

The Cavs weren’t coming off a lengthy road trip. They weren’t starting a game earlier than usual. They had a shootaround. The circumstances surrounding this were much different. The result, however, was the same. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love: ‘I will be happy’ if I’m still with Cleveland Cavaliers beyond trade deadline

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock continues to tick, inching closer to the NBA trade deadline -- and perhaps toward Kevin Love’s final moments with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mentioned in trade rumors since his arrival from Minnesota in 2014, Love used to be bothered by the constant chatter. Not anymore. But with Feb. 6 approaching, the Cavs tumbling further down the standings, in the midst of a lengthy rebuild that doesn’t align with Love’s desire to play for a contender and his visible frustration at various points, the noise about Love’s future has only gotten louder.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of Love’s thinking, the five-time All-Star and one-time pillar of this rebuild prefers to be traded -- even though he hasn’t made that demand. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Beal, Wizards Hand Cavs Sixth Straight Loss

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

Thursday’s loss was a tough one to digest.

The Cavaliers have taken on some of the weaker teams in the Conference over their last three outings, and they haven’t fared well – dropping their second straight home contest and sixth straight overall – falling to the Wizards, 124-112, on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Despite strong individual outings from Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love, the Wine & Gold didn’t put up much resistance against the Wizards – who dropped an overtime contest in Miami the previous evening. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

