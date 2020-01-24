Beal, Wizards Hand Cavs Sixth Straight Loss

WRAP-UP

Thursday’s loss was a tough one to digest.

The Cavaliers have taken on some of the weaker teams in the Conference over their last three outings, and they haven’t fared well – dropping their second straight home contest and sixth straight overall – falling to the Wizards, 124-112, on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Despite strong individual outings from Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love, the Wine & Gold didn’t put up much resistance against the Wizards – who dropped an overtime contest in Miami the previous evening.

The Cavaliers led by as many as a dozen in the first quarter, but once the Wizards took back the lead to end the period, Cleveland was never able to claw its way back – trailing by double-digits through much of the final three quarters.

Washington’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, went off for 38 points in Wednesday night’s loss in Miami but still had plenty in the tank for Cleveland – leading both squads with 36 points on 15-for-22 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range, to go with a game-high eight assists.

The Cavaliers were paced once again by Sexton, who finished with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 7-of-7 from the stripe, adding four boards, four assists and a game-high three steals.

Nance hit his first seven shots off the bench and finished with a career-high-tying 22 points, finishing 10-of-14 from the field, drilling both three-pointers he attempted and leading both squads with 12 rebounds.

Love chipped in with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 13 points despite struggling to shoot the ball – going just 4-of-17 from the floor to go with four assists in the loss.

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with five assists.

Both Ish Smith and Davis Bertans notched 17 points off Washington’s bench, which outscored the Wine & Gold’s second unit, 59-34.