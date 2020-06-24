Daily News- June 24, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Andre Drummond says he will pick up player option and stay with Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has ended his silence about his future, saying Tuesday that he plans to pick up his player option that will keep him in Cleveland for another year.

Drummond, acquired by the Cavaliers in February for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick, has a $28.7 million option for the 2020-21 season that he needs to officially accept or decline in writing by Oct. 17, the day before free agency is scheduled to begin.

“Yeah, that’s going to be pretty hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said during a light-hearted, laugh-filled interview on the ESPN podcast Le Batard & Friends -- STUpodity. “I definitely will be in Cleveland.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CHECKING IN WITH: DAN GERIOT

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Dan Geriot has been with the Cavaliers since the 2015-16 season and is one of the vital cogs of Cleveland’s coaching staff. As a collegian, Geriot led the Richmond Spiders to two straight NCAA Tournaments – including a Sweet 16 run in 2011. A Springfield, PA native, Big Dan works intensely with the Wine & Gold’s frontline guys.

WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

On TV, I’ve been watching “Ozark,” “Outer Banks,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mad Men,” the 2016 NBA Finals and the 2001 NBA Finals – 76ers vs. Kobe. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs center Andre Drummond says he’s ‘definitely’ picking up player option

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond intends to pick up his $28.75 million player option for the 2020-21 season, he said Tuesday.

Drummond was a guest of Jon “Stugotz” Weiner on the latest episode of the ESPN podcast “Le Batard & Friends — STUpodity.”

“That’s going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said on the podcast. “I definitely will be in Cleveland, 100 percent.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: