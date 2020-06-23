Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Checking In with: Dan Geriot

Posted: Jun 23, 2020

Dan Geriot has been with the Cavaliers since the 2015-16 season and is one of the vital cogs of Cleveland’s coaching staff. As a collegian, Geriot led the Richmond Spiders to two straight NCAA Tournaments – including a Sweet 16 run in 2011. A Springfield, PA native, Big Dan works intensely with the Wine & Gold’s frontline guys.

What Are You Watching?

On TV, I’ve been watching “Ozark,” “Outer Banks,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mad Men,” the 2016 NBA Finals and the 2001 NBA Finals – 76ers vs. Kobe.

And a couple books I’ve read are Mindset by Carol Dweck and A Sense of Where You Are by John McPhee.

What Are You Listening To?

In terms of music, it’s mostly Spotify playlists: Morning Coffee House and KYGO Radio

And as far as podcasts, I’ve listened to “Crime Junkie,” “How I Built This” (CEO Discussions), and Ted Talks.

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases?

Yes, a chess board...but I ordered the children’s version. Colored pencils, markers and a book. A sculpting kit – not sure if we’ll pass beginners’ stage.

And puzzles. Who knew they were so hard?

What’s your message to essential workers, health care professionals and volunteers during the COVID-19 crisis?

We are inspired by your courage & bravery. We admire your selflessness during these tumultuous times.

We thank you for making this world a safer place.

Geriot, Dan, Cavaliers

