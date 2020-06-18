Daily News- June 18, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2020 ESPYs

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been named the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at Sunday’s ESPYs.

The award, named after the former tennis great, is given each year to a person whose contributions transcend sports. Through his extensive work with the Kevin Love Fund and his commitment to mental health awareness -- a mission that began in 2018 with his personal essay titled, “Everyone is Going Through Something” on the Players’ Tribune -- Love has made a profound impact.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it. I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers adding another guard, Kevin Love’s future and Tristan Thompson’s return: Answering offseason’s biggest questions

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were left out of the Disney bubble, one of eight teams told to stay home.

A rough end to a bumpy season.

Now, while awaiting word from the NBA on the next steps and whether there will be any other team-related activities because of the unique circumstances of the abrupt end, the Cavs turn their attention to an important summer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CHECKING IN WITH: KEVIN LOVE

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love has done more than help Cleveland win its first Championship in over half a century, he’s been an integral member of the community – including his generous donation to help out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff affected by the COVID-19 crisis. One of the Cavaliers true cornerstones and a pillar of the NBA family, Love is as prolific off the floor as he is on it.

WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

I’ve been watching “Westworld” and I just watched the 2012 Olympic gold medal game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: