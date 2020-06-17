Checking In with: Kevin Love

Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love has done more than help Cleveland win its first Championship in over half a century, he’s been an integral member of the community – including his generous donation to help out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff affected by the COVID-19 crisis. One of the Cavaliers true cornerstones and a pillar of the NBA family, Love is as prolific off the floor as he is on it.

What’s your message to everyone out there during the COVID-19 crisis?

I would just say continue to pay it forward in any way that you can. And be cognizant of not just people’s physical health, but their emotional health through this anxiety-ridden and stressful time.

We don’t know what the future holds, we don’t know what the next day holds. All we can hope for is that we’re gonna do this thing together and we’re gonna come out on top.