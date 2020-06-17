Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Checking In with: Kevin Love

Posted: Jun 17, 2020

Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love has done more than help Cleveland win its first Championship in over half a century, he’s been an integral member of the community – including his generous donation to help out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff affected by the COVID-19 crisis. One of the Cavaliers true cornerstones and a pillar of the NBA family, Love is as prolific off the floor as he is on it.

What Are You Watching?

I’ve been watching “Westworld” and I just watched the 2012 Olympic gold medal game.

What Are You Listening To?

I just go with a lot of chill music unless I’m working out.

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases?

Three pieces of cardio equipment. LOL.

What’s your message to everyone out there during the COVID-19 crisis?

I would just say continue to pay it forward in any way that you can. And be cognizant of not just people’s physical health, but their emotional health through this anxiety-ridden and stressful time.

We don’t know what the future holds, we don’t know what the next day holds. All we can hope for is that we’re gonna do this thing together and we’re gonna come out on top.

