Daily News- March 11, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t give J.B. Bickerstaff birthday win, as they lose to Chicago Bulls 108-103

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t get everything he wanted for his 41st birthday.

After signing a multi-year deal shortly before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, making him the coach through the 2023-24 season, Bickerstaff was hoping a win would be the icing on the cake.

It wasn’t to be. The Bulls spoiled Bickerstaff’s party, snapping the Cavaliers’ two-game winning streak with a 108-103 victory inside the United Center. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers taking extra precautions with coronavirus, preparing for possibility of playing games without fans

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Down by seven points, hoping to pull the Cleveland Cavaliers closer, Andre Drummond stepped to the free throw line while rowdy fans behind the basket grabbed their white thundersticks, raised them high and started banging and waving, hoping to distract Cleveland’s center who is shooting just 57.5% from the stripe this season.

Drummond got the ball and spun it once. He sighted the rim and took a deep breath. Then he crouched down, dribbled, rose up and nearly tossed an air ball, grazing the left side of the rim. At that moment, nearly 18,000 Chicago fans came unhinged.

Then came the next free throw. The crowd growing even louder, Drummond went through the same routine. And missed again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff agree to multi-year contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to a multi-year deal, the team announced Tuesday evening ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Bickerstaff, originally hired by the Cavs as associate head coach last spring, took over for John Beilein on Feb. 19, following Beilein’s resignation just 54 games into his NBA coaching career.

When Bickerstaff interviewed with the organization this off-season and eventually accepted the lead assistant role, part of the conversation with general manager Koby Altman centered around a long-term succession plan. The agreement, unique language written into the previous contract, stated that Bickerstaff would eventually take over as head coach when Beilein left. While that came much earlier than anyone expected, it’s why Bickerstaff wasn’t given the “interim” title over All-Star break and why multiple sources stressed there wouldn’t be another head-coaching search following the 2019-20 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

