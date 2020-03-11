Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Wine & Gold Drop Slugfest in Chicago

Posted: Mar 11, 2020

WRAP-UP

In a game as tight as Monday night’s, it doesn’t take much to push one team over the top.

In an old-fashioned Central Division brawl, the Cavaliers and Bulls went toe-to-toe for 48 minutes, but the final result might’ve boiled down to a simple offensive rebound that sealed the deal for Chicago – which took the 108-103 decision at the United Center.

The loss snapped Cleveland’s two-game win streak and gave the Bulls the 3-1 edge in the season series as the Wine & Gold tipped off a six-game road trip.

The Cavaliers were down 10 with less than five minutes to play, but back-to-back triples from Matthew Dellavedova got them back within striking distance. Cleveland continued to claw its way back, getting to within two on Andre Drummond’s tip-in with 38 seconds remaining.

With 13.5 to play, trailing 105-103, the Cavaliers flummoxed rookie Coby White into a bad shot on Chicago’s next possession. But Shaquille Harrison snuck through the Cavs defenders to grab the Bulls’ 14th offensive rebound of the night.

Harrison was fouled by Drummond and drilled both free throws to put Chicago up two possessions to essentially seal the deal.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the floor, but the Bulls held a 46-35 edge on the boards and canned a dozen triples to Cleveland’s six.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs once again – finishing with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting, adding three boards, five assists and a steal.

Drummond followed up with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding seven boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a block despite battling foul trouble for much of the second half.

Kevin Love added 17 points despite not shooting the ball well – going just 5-of-16 from the floor. But Cleveland’s five-time All-Star led the squad with eight boards, adding seven assists and a steal in the loss.

Larry Nance Jr. had no such trouble from the floor – going 6-for-6, including both three-point attempts, adding four boards, six assists, a pair of steals and a blocked shot to the mix.

In a smaller sample size, Delly was also perfect from the floor – going 3-for-3, including those two big fourth-quarter bombs, while leading both squads with eight assists to go with eight points, two boards, a steal and blocked shot. Over his last five games, the Aussie import has tallied 46 helpers.

Chicago’s White – the lightning-quick sharpshooter from North Carolina – led the Bulls with 20 points and five assists in his first career start.

HIGHLIGHT

Out in transition, Cedi Osman crossed up his defender and slammed home a powerful two-handed dunk.

TURNING POINT

Tuesday’s contest was nip-and-tuck the entire way, featuring 19 ties and 11 lead-changes. After three quarters of play – with Cleveland up two after one quarter, Chicago up two at half and the score knotted at 78 after three – neither team led the other by more than a touchdown.

In a game like that, it only takes one run to get some breathing space – and the Bulls went on that mini-run early in the fourth quarter.

After Alfonzo McKinnie tied the score at 83-apiece on a putback off a Collin Sexton miss, the Bulls proceeded to go on a 14-4 run – with Denzel Valentine, Tomas Satoransky and Otto Porter Jr. all drilling three-pointers.

The Cavs would eventually cut Chicago’s lead back to a deuce on Kevin Love’s triple with 1:26 to play, but the Wine & Gold couldn’t get over the hump from there.

BY THE NUMBERS

13.1, 7.9 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding averages over the last 24 games since returning from a knee injury – netting double-figures in 19 of them.

Over that stretch, the fifth-year man from Wyoming has handed out at least three assists in 13 games and is shooting 57 percent from the floor and 38 percent from long-range overall, with nine double-doubles in the mix.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova …

"I haven't been around a guy with a higher basketball IQ and the ability to orchestrate the league the way that he can. He's a marvel with that ball in his hand, making plays and the way that he reads the defense. He's a jewel for sure."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers six-game roadie rolls on – with a back-to-back set this weekend, traveling to Charlotte for a Friday night meeting with the Hornets followed by a Saturday night matchup against Trae Young and the Hawks in Atlanta.

The following week, the Wine & Gold travel to Houston on Tuesday followed by a stop in Orlando on Thursday night before wrapping up the trip on Saturday night in Indiana.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Cavs at Bulls Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago.

Cavs at Bulls - March 10, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs at Bulls Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

Cavs at Bulls Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago.
Mar 10, 2020  |  06:23
Cavs at Bulls Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs at Bulls Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago.
Mar 10, 2020  |  06:11
No One Can Catch Sexton on Fast-Break Slam
Now Playing

No One Can Catch Sexton on Fast-Break Slam

Matthew Dellavedova steals the ball and sends a pass down the floor to a sprinting Collin Sexton who dunks in transition.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:12
Sexton Feeds Drummond Up Top
Now Playing

Sexton Feeds Drummond Up Top

Collin Sexton draws a crowd of Bulls defenders and finds the open Andre Drummond above the rim for a fourth quarter ally-oop.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton's Floater in the Lane is True
Now Playing

Sexton's Floater in the Lane is True

Collin Sexton gets into the paint and hits a floater over the defense that bounces off the rim and in.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:09
Nance Passes to McKinnie for Easy Dunk
Now Playing

Nance Passes to McKinnie for Easy Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. drives inside and makes a pass to Alfonzo McKinnie for the easy dunk.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:09
Feat. Highlight: Cedi's Crossover and Crunching Jam
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Cedi's Crossover and Crunching Jam

Cedi Osman grabs the loose ball, loses his defender with a crossover move, and slams it home with a powerful two-handed slam.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:12
Cedi Osman Rejects Bulls Ally-Oop Attempt
Now Playing

Cedi Osman Rejects Bulls Ally-Oop Attempt

Cedi Osman comes from behind the play and leaps to reject the would-be Chicago ally-oop.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:08
Sexton's No-Look Pass Inside to Drummond
Now Playing

Sexton's No-Look Pass Inside to Drummond

Collin Sexton puts a no-look pass on the money to Andre Drummond who scores and earns a trip to the line in the process.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:13
Drummond Finishes All-Oop Feed From Delly
Now Playing

Drummond Finishes All-Oop Feed From Delly

Matthew Dellavedova throws a pass to Andre Drummond from behind the three point line as Drummond dunks home the ally-oop.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:13
Delly Waits for the Right Time, Finds LNJ for Dunk
Now Playing

Delly Waits for the Right Time, Finds LNJ for Dunk

Matthew Dellavedova waits patiently for Larry Nance Jr. to make a cut to the hoop, as Delly splits the defense with a pass that leads to a Nance dunk at the end of the first half.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:16
Nance Steals and Outlets to Sexton for Fast-Break Bucket
Now Playing

Nance Steals and Outlets to Sexton for Fast-Break Bucket

Larry Nance Jr. gets the steal and throws a one-handed pass down the floor to a streaking Collin Sexton who lays it up and in.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:15
Sexton's Midrange Stepback Rattles Home
Now Playing

Sexton's Midrange Stepback Rattles Home

Collin Sexton stepsback to his spot in the midrange, shoots, and scores and the ball rattles in.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:16
Delly's Great Dime to KLove
Now Playing

Delly's Great Dime to KLove

Kevin Love sets a pick for Matthew Dellavedova and rolls to the hoop as Delly finds Love with a great bounce pass that leads to a Love basket.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:09
Cavs First Half Block Party
Now Playing

Cavs First Half Block Party

Alfonzo McKinnie, Larry Nance Jr., and Matthew Dellavedova all block Bulls shots in the first quarter.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:29
Sexton Goes Inside to Nance for Dunk
Now Playing

Sexton Goes Inside to Nance for Dunk

Collin Sexton whips in a pass to Larry Nance Jr. who gets free for an easy two-handed slam.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:12
Sexton's Steal and Assist Leads to Love's And-One
Now Playing

Sexton's Steal and Assist Leads to Love's And-One

Collin Sexton gets the steal on the defensive end, goes up the floor and dishes to Kevin Love who finishes through contact at the rim to get an and-one opportunity.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:27
Nance Assists to Sexton for Baseline Jam
Now Playing

Nance Assists to Sexton for Baseline Jam

Larry Nance Jr. finds a wide open Collin Sexton who goes baseline for the two-handed dunk.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton Gets On the Board with Two Lay-Ups
Now Playing

Sexton Gets On the Board with Two Lay-Ups

Collin Sexton scores four quick points with a transition bucket and a lay-up off a great pass from Matthew Dellavedova.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:18
Osman Drives and Finishes with the Left Hand
Now Playing

Osman Drives and Finishes with the Left Hand

Cedi Osman drives to the hoop, goes up, and lays it up and in with the left hand.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:10
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Bulls
Now Playing

Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Collin Sexton scores 26 points with five assists and three rebounds versus Chicago.
Mar 10, 2020  |  00:01
Cavs at Bulls Shootaround: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs at Bulls Shootaround: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Tuesday’s shootaround in Chicago as the Wine & Gold prep for the Chicago Bulls.
Mar 10, 2020  |  05:59
Cavs at Bulls Shootaround: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs at Bulls Shootaround: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s shootaround in Chicago as the Wine & Gold prep for the Chicago Bulls.
Mar 10, 2020  |  09:45
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter