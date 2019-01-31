Big Man Up



Cavaliers Sophomore Center Ante Zizic Steps Into the Spotlight

If you’re a long-time Cavaliers fan, these current days don’t seem so dark.

Even considering the current two-game run, are the Cavs going to make a fifth straight run at the NBA Finals? Probably not.

But those of us who lived through the NBA-record 26-game losing streak probably didn’t think that we’d be having a parade down E. 9th in the very near future. The Cavaliers franchise has risen from some rough times before, and as they uncover young talent, they’ll do so again.

It’s like the anecdote about Mark Twain and a fellow writer stepping outside one morning during a downpour. When his friend asked: “Do you think it will stop?” Twain answered, “It always has.”

After being forced to use 19 different starting lineups through the first 50 games – losing a combined 179 games to player injuries – the Wine & Gold have had no choice but to rely on their youngsters – especially along the front line. Piling up a lion’s share of the games on that list are Kevin Love, John Henson, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. – each having substantial bouts with the injury bug this season.

That’s meant nights of Cedi Osman dealing with the likes Derrick Favors and Lauri Markkanen and Ante Zizic cutting his teeth on Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic. The latter sophomore should draw DeAndre Jordan on Saturday night.

Ante Zizic heads into the weekend off back-to-back double-digit rebounding performances .

Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

For a moment, it looked like the dreaded sophomore slump might swallow up both international youngsters this season. But Cedi has exploded over his last four games – averaging 24.3 points on 55 percent shooting, including 49 percent from deep.

Zizic, a throwback big man, has made a more gradual climb – coming off his second straight double-digit rebounding performance and second double-double since being pressed into the starting lineup.

”Last season, for me, everything was new,” said Zizic after Thursday’s practice. “(Last year was) a new style of the game, new country, totally different life. Second year, I've adjusted to the States, I've adjusted to the game. Some different people around, but all of them are great guys.

”It's not a huge difference. But I feel more comfortable and I really enjoy it here.”

With Tristan still nursing a left foot injury and Nance just recently working his way back from an MCL sprain, Zizic has been force-fed over the past three weeks, getting seven straight starts, including Tuesday’s 12-point, 12-rebound effort in a win over Washington.

Still a rookie by game-experience standards, Zizic still isn’t used to considering himself the Starter.

”It sounds funny,” the 22-year-old admitted. “Last year, for me I was coming in with big expectations for the NBA. Then I was traded to a team with, like, five All-Star players. And at some point, they don't have room for the young guy. I was still working hard. I was playing in the G-League.

”I got some opportunity after the new year around the All-Star Break and I was doing good. So, I was happy with my first season. I learned a lot, I improved a lot and then I was in the Finals. (It was) a big experience for me.

This season, the Cavaliers were forced to recalibrate their expectations. But despite a rebuilding process, Zizic still had difficulty cracking the rotation.

”The beginning of this season was kind of different,” he continued. “I didn't play as much as I expected. But I stayed patient and worked hard. I struggled a little bit with injuries. And when I got a real opportunity, I took advantage of it.”

Zizic, the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 Draft, was part of the Kyrie Irving deal with Boston two summers ago. As a rookie, he shot 73 percent from the floor in 32 appearances. He’s a product of the Adriatic League – the same one that produced Dario Saric, Jusuf Nurkic and current MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic.

"I know I can improve on my athleticism, improve my body, my quickness, my speed." Ante Zizic, on his goals for a busy offseason

It also featured Big Z’s older brother, Andrija – 17 years Ante’s senior – who had a prolific career overseas and to who the younger Zizic looks to for support, advice and every now and then, a good workout.

”My brother, my girlfriend, my whole family all give me huge support,” smiled Zizic. “My brother obviously knows more about basketball than other members of my family. From him, I can always get great advice. He helps me a lot; he comes back and forth (to the States). He works out with me and everything.

For me, he's a person who's ready to give me advice any time the time of day. I can call him any time. We're very well-connected and, to me, he's always had the right advice.

Dating back to the start of the West Coast trip on January 9, Zizic is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 boards per, shooting 58 percent from the floor and .794 from the stripe.

(Zizic takes pride in his efficiency from the stripe -- .725 over two seasons. “You've got big guys right now shooting threes – and so they don't shoot a ton of free throws. But players like me, I'm always around the basket, finding some contact. So I'm a little bit more at the free throw line, and those are easy points.”)

Zizic knows he’ll have to work harder for minutes when Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love return. But he’s established the fact that he can play – and start – at this level.

”For me, the key was getting a real chance,” said Zizic. “Before, I was playing five, 10, 15 minutes. I'm not the type of player who can show what I can do in 10 minutes. I need a little longer run on the court. And right away I feel more comfortable -- I can score, I can rebound, you can see it in the statistics.”

Zizic has made big strides this year. And he’s ready to reach the next level after another offseason.

”I'm looking forward to summer; this is going to be a hard-working summer for me,” said Zizic. “Because I know I can improve on my athleticism, improve my body, my quickness, my speed. I think that's what's most important right now. I'm strong enough. I have pretty good footwork, a mid-range shot. But for sure I can improve on all these details of my game.”

The record might reflect a tough season for the Wine & Gold. But the building blocks are in place for big things in Cleveland’s future. Ante Zizic is working hard to become one of them.