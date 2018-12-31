Reinforcements On the Way



Wine & Gold Add a Versatile Piece,

Inking Swingman Patrick McCaw

Right now, it’s not about what the Cavs are as 2018 comes to a close – a banged-up squad that limped home from a rough road stretch to end the calendar year. It’s what they might become in 2019 and beyond.

On Monday afternoon, the Wine & Gold practiced with the newest member of the squad – Patrick McCaw – signed over the weekend as an unrestricted free agent. Golden State didn’t match Cleveland’s offer sheet for the young swingman’s services, and by New Year’s Eve he was working up a sweat in Independence.

The 23-year-old McCaw won a pair of titles with Golden State over the previous two seasons, but hasn’t played yet this year – deciding to make the risky move of “betting on (himself)” – as he explained to Monday’s media contingent.

”I feel great – I bet on myself and I stayed positive,” explained McCaw. “A lot of guys in my position – 22, 23 years old – probably would never take that chance just because they don't know what the outcome could possibly be. I know I had injuries and things like that last season. But I've just continued to work to get better, constantly makes strides within myself.”

McCaw gives Coach Larry Drew a much-needed option at the wing. The Cavaliers closed their recent roadie with both Rodney Hood and David Nwaba on the shelf, playing the final two contests of the trip with nine live bodies.

McCaw has played in 128 contests with the two-time World Champs since his arrival in Oakland.

Given the Cavs shorthanded situation, the wiry McCaw – originally drafted by Milwaukee with the 38th overall pick in 2016 before being sent to Golden State – gives Drew something he desperately needs: versatility.

”I think he has the ability to play three positions,” said Coach Drew after Monday’s workout. “I think he handles the ball well enough and makes good enough decisions as a one or two. He defends well on the ball. He's athletic and he has long arms and gets his hands on a lot of balls defensively -- you can't play with the ball in front of him.

”As far playing the 3, I think some matchups he could play the 3, because he's not very big. But there are players like him and he kind of reminds me of a Corey Brewer-type player that you can move around and play in different spots.”

McCaw agreed that he’ll be able to contribute from several spots.

”I think I'm just a basketball player,” said the 6-7, 185-pounder. “You put me on the floor and I can guard most positions – I can handle the ball, I can defend, I can shoot. I don't really look at myself as a one, a two or a three. I just consider myself a basketball player.”

In two seasons with the Warriors, the former UNLV standout played in 128 regular season contests and 21 postseason games, starting three. Trying to crack a loaded veteran lineup that’s almost uncrackable, McCaw has averaged an even 4.0 ppg through two campaigns with the Dubs.

McCaw will need to shake off some rust before finding his rhythm – but there’s a good chance he sees limited action when the Cavaliers welcome Miami to The Q to tip off the calendar year on Wednesday night. But he insists that he’ll be ready to roll when the time comes.

”It's been an everyday grind for me, I haven't been way from the game this long,” said McCaw. “I've just been studying, staying positive in myself and building that confidence. Just, when my number, when that opportunity presents itself, I'll be ready. I'm just happy to be in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers current rotation is a work in progress and Larry Drew has done a masterful job guiding his shorthanded young squad through some rough waters.

Help is on the way. Tristan Thompson and Rodney Hood – both of whom worked out on Monday afternoon – are close to returning. And Cleveland will get McCaw into the mix before heading West for their longest trip of the season next week.

It hasn’t been an easy couple of weeks in CavalierLand. But reinforcements are beginning to hit the hardwood – setting up an interesting second half of the season.

”(The Cavs are) a great mix of young and veteran players that've been in the league,” concluded McCaw. “I feel like I'll be able to mesh well, feed off of veterans. They've been in the game for such a long time. I like to just pick people's brain to see how they see the game from their perspective.

”And with the young guys, it's easy to talk to them because we're on the same ground, we're working to continue to get better, continue to learn how to play the game the right way.”