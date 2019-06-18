Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

By the Numbers: Take Your Pick

Numerical Notations from Past and Present Cavs Drafts
Posted: Jun 18, 2019

As the Wine & Gold prep for Thursday's 2018 NBA Draft, Cavs.com dissects some Draft digits in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

5th … the Wine & Gold's first selection in Thursday's Draft followed by the 26th pick later in the first round.

9 … former NBA Draft picks that played under Cavs Head Coach John Beilein at the University of Michigan.

7:00 … p.m. ET start time for the 2019 NBA Draft, which will air on ESPN this Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

8 … the spot Collin Sexton was selected at by Cleveland in last year's Draft.

2 … Cavs players drafted at No. 1 who currently have their numbers retired in the rafters at The Q (Brad Daugherty/Austin Carr).

255 … total number of draft selections made by the Wine & Gold since the club's inception in 1970.

6 … players apiece selected from UNC and Kentucky by the Cavaliers since 1970 - the most from any other two schools.

20th … pick in the 1996 Draft where the Cavs selected Lithuanian big man, Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

4 … Canadians drafted by the Cavs in their 49 years in the NBA (the most from any non-U.S. country).

0 … times the Cavaliers have owned the 5th overall pick in the Draft.

2015 … year Cleveland traded their draft rights to Tyus Jones in exchange for Turkish swingman Cedi Osman.

50 … number of Drafts the Cavaliers will have participated in once the 2019 NBA Draft concludes later this week.

