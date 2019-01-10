By the Numbers: Throwback Thursday Edition

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' regular season records in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

68 … points the Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat by on December 17, 1991 for their largest win in franchise history.

39 … points the Wine & Gold defeated the Charlotte Hornets by on January 23, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena for their largest victory registered at The Q.

66 … wins during the 2008-09 campaign setting the franchise mark for victories for a single regular season.

4 … overtimes in the longest games played in Cavs history on October 18, 1974 in Portland and on January 29, 1980 against the Lakers at Richfield Coliseum.

65, 142 … field goals made and attempted for the regular season records in that 4OT classic at The Coliseum in 1980 against the Lakers.

13 … consecutive wins good enough for the longest regular season winning streak in which the Wine & Gold tied last season from November 11 through December 6 (March 7-31, 2009 and January 16, 2010 - February 11, 2010).

23 … victories in the Cavs' longest home winning streak spanning from October 30, 2008 - February 3, 2009.

77 … games that the Wine & Gold scored 100+ points for the franchise top total in a regular season during the 1979-80 campaign.

25, 46 … three-point field goals made and attempted for the regular season records tallied on March 3, 2017 against the Atlanta Hawks.

51, 59 … free throws made and attempted for the franchise high mark recorded on April 6, 1987 in Atlanta.

69 … total team rebounds snatched on January 12, 1973 at a game played in Pittsburgh against the Philadelphia 76ers.

45 … dimes dropped by the 1993 squad during matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

20 … steals swiped versus the L.A. Clippers on February 5, 1990 at the Richfield Coliseum.

21 … shots swatted by the Cavs in a 1989 matchup against the New York Knicks.