By the Numbers: Bench Bunch

Led by Jordan Clarkson, the Cavs' reserves have been coming off the pine to provide a boost all season long and in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel, Cavs.com takes a look at some of the best facts and stats tallied by the bench bunch.

* Stats as of December 20

11 … occasions this season that the Wine & Gold reserves have scored 50+ points* in a game.

43.5 … points per game averaged by the reserves.

6 … NBA ranking for the Cavs' bench in ppg.

16.8 … points per game averaged by Jordan Clarkson this campaign.

4 … Clarkson's NBA ranking in ppg among all qualifying reserves.

.453 … field goal percentage shot by the Wine & Gold reserves through the first 32 games.

24 … times this campaign that Cleveland's bench has outscored their opponent's reserves (1 tie at IND on Dec. 18).

13.4, 5.3 … point and rebound averages for Alec Burks in seven appearances off the pine as a member of the Wine & Gold.

.802 … free throw percentage shot by the bench this campaign.

64 … season-high bench points recorded by the Cavs on two occasions this season (at DET on Oct. 25, vs. NYK on Dec. 12).

20 … occasions this season that the Wine & Gold reserves have scored 40+ points in a game.

8 … consecutive games (Oct. 19 - Nov. 3) that the Cavs’ reserves put up at least 40 points. It was their longest since a 9-game stretch in November 2010 (11/5/10-11/23/10). (Elias Sports Bureau)

* The Cavs tied their franchise record with four straight games with 50+ bench points from Dec. 10-16. The only other time Cleveland accomplished that feat was 12/17/1991 to 12/21/1991.